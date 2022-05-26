U.S. markets closed

eXp Global to Speak in Spain’s Inmociónate and SIMAPRO Events as part of the Company’s Transnational Roadshow

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global, will speak on the mainstage about metaverse opportunities for real estate at Inmociónate in Seville, Spain from May 26-27
Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global, will speak on the mainstage about metaverse opportunities for real estate at Inmociónate in Seville, Spain from May 26-27

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp Global leadership will participate this week in two of the largest real estate events in Spain.

  • Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global, will speak on the mainstage about metaverse opportunities for real estate at Inmociónate in Seville, Spain from May 26-27

  • Renata Sutjo, International Broker of Record for eXp Spain, will join a panel to discuss metaverse technology at SIMAPRO in Madrid, from May 25-27

The speaking engagements are part of a broader roadshow across Europe to promote eXp Realty. eXp Global leaders participated in the fully-booked events this week in Paris, France, Lisbon, Portugal, Seville, Spain and Florence, Italy.

For more information about Inmociónate, please email info@inmocionate.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 81,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04b420b5-7989-4b94-ac6a-6c4746707931


