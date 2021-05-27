U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

eXp Realty Welcomes Real Estate Veteran Ilaria Profumi as Regional Director, EMEIA

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of veteran real estate professional Ilaria Profumi as Regional Director, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Profumi’s leadership will help strengthen the company’s global footprint and its presence in EMEIA. She will report to Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global.

Profumi joins from RE/MAX Italy, where she served as Chief Operating Officer for the past 15 years, focused on corporate strategy. She is a trained lawyer and has spent nearly two decades in other roles at RE/MAX including head of legal affairs and head of business development before taking the role of COO.

“Profumi’s strong experience and skills will be of high value to our overall strategy and growth in the region,” said Valdes. “I am excited for her to play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the eXp brand throughout EMEIA.”

“I am thrilled to be joining eXp Realty, and am already a believer in the incredible vision of the organization,” said Profumi. “Dedicating the past 15 years to the growth of an international real estate brand has confirmed my belief that people always make a difference. We are witnessing one of the greatest technological transformations in human history, but trends show that we need an offering that combines the traditional human relationship and the tech innovation to be successful and thrive. eXp Realty is the global alternative for all those real estate agents who have understood that innovation and inclusion are the basis of a long-term vision that makes the real estate market profitable.”

Profumi’s hiring comes as the company continues to undertake a rapid global expansion, launching operations in 11 new markets since October 2020. In the EMEIA region, eXp currently operates in the UK, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Italy, and Spain. The company has recently announced its intent to expand into three new markets in the third quarter of 2021.

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents. In addition to an attractive commission structure, agents are provided with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base globally and earn equity in the company through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 55,000+ agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia and Spain, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com


