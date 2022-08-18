eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside Will Take Part in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, August 23

eXp World Holdings to Participate in D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit

eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside Will Take Part in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, August 23

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate in the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit taking place at The Summit Hotel in Big Sky, Montana on Aug. 21-23, 2022.



eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside will host one-on-one meetings and will take part in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on the eXp World Holdings investor relations website at https://expworldholdings.com/investors/.

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Fireside chat: D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Tom White will moderate a discussion with Glenn Sanford and Jeff Whiteside at 11:00am ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco61/expi/1919148

For further information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your D.A. Davidson Salesperson or ECM-Events@dadco.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 83,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

Story continues

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; and expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32f7c98-02d6-40e0-9087-886de07e0bd7



