U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,849.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,022.75
    -23.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.80
    -22.60 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -1.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    +17.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1360
    -0.0400 (-3.40%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    -0.78 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7550
    -0.2950 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.22
    +11.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

eXp World Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $1 Billion and Declares First Cash Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
·12 min read

Q2 2021 EXPI Earnings Results

eXp World Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $1 Billion and Declares First Cash Dividend
eXp World Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $1 Billion and Declares First Cash Dividend
eXp World Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $1 Billion and Declares First Cash Dividend

Q2 2021 Revenue Increased 183% Year-over-Year to Reach New All-Time High, Driven by Agent Growth of 87%

Company Declares Cash Dividend for Q3 2021 of $0.04 per Share of Common Stock

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), (or the “Company”), the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and declared its first cash dividend for Q3 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-ago Quarter:

  • Revenue increased 183% to a record $1 billion.

  • Gross profit increased 133% to $79.9 million.

  • Net income increased 350% to $37.0 million, which included $20.6 million income tax provision benefit. Earnings per diluted share increased 300% to $0.24.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased 98% to $27.0 million.

  • Operating cash flow increased 210% to $88.5 million.

  • As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $107.4 million, compared to $63.6 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company repurchased approximately $54.9 million of common stock during the second quarter of 2021.

  • The Company declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.04 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on Aug. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on Aug. 16, 2021.

Management Commentary

“This quarter reflects that by iterating and improving the overall value proposition for real estate professionals, we continue to attract top agents and brokers to the eXp platform and expand into new countries around the world at an accelerated pace,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “By extension, our substantial growth in agent count translated to exponential growth in transaction sides and volume closed. We are also continuing to focus on creating a quality community for highly-productive individuals and teams both online and in real-life events around the world. It is gratifying to see eXp’s brokerage model support the careers of so many and is highly rewarding for me personally as well as our overall management team. Our decision as a board to declare a cash dividend is also a testament to how our agent-centric model has continued to mature and grow,” said Sanford.

eXp is the first real estate brokerage to provide meaningful publicly traded equity to its productive agents and a revenue-share model that rewards agents for helping the company grow. eXp will be the first of a new breed of agent-centric brokerages to issue a cash dividend to its agents and brokers who are shareholders as a result of their work in servicing buyers and sellers in the marketplace.

eXp was founded on the premise that the real estate industry could be more agent-focused by leveraging technology that eliminates the need to be dependent on bricks-and-mortar infrastructure. This transformation was achieved through the scale and reach of Virbela, eXp’s cloud-based platform that enables a high touch enterprise while being entirely remote. As eXp moves ahead to the second half of this year and beyond, it plans to launch more products and services that will improve engagement between agents and customers, such as SUCCESS® Lending, LLC, a new residential lending platform. eXp is committed to growing market share by continual innovation on the most agent-centric model on the planet.

“Achieving the milestone of $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter is a testament to all of the forward-thinking agents leveraging our unique brokerage model,” said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings. “Through continued cash flow generation and diligent management of our balance sheet, we maintain the flexibility to invest in our platform while returning value to our shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends. As we continue to scale in the U.S. and globally, this strategic approach to capital allocation will enable us to maintain a strong competitive position while capitalizing on multiple growth avenues across our business.”

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-ago Quarter:

  • Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 87% to 58,263.

  • Residential and commercial transaction sides closed increased 164% to 115,431.

  • Completed residential and commercial transaction volume increased 210% to $40.1 billion.

  • eXp Realty expanded into three new international locations in the second quarter of 2021, including Colombia, Spain and Israel, and announced plans to establish operations in Germany and Japan by the end of 2021. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company successfully launched in Panama.

  • eXp Realty ended the second quarter of 2021 with a 70 global Net Promoter Score, a measure of agent satisfaction, through the Company’s intense focus on the agent experience. This compares to a 69 global Net Promoter Score at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, CFO Jeff Whiteside, CMO Courtney Chakarun and VP, Technology Innovation and Real Estate Seth Siegler on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET. John Campbell, Managing Director at Stephens Inc., will moderate the discussion.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: EXPI Campus. Join at https://expworldholdings.com/contact/download/

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 60,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies. It is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses that are excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses, provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations.

The company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges; stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense. Adjusted EBITDA may assist investors in seeing financial performance through the eyes of management, and may provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to Net Income (Loss), the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are that:

  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and stock option expense, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the business and an important part of the compensation strategy; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and impairment charges related to these long-lived assets, and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.

US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

37,043

$

8,235

$

41,889

$

8,377

Other (income) expense, net

55

23

(73

)

83

Income tax (benefit) expense

(20,585

)

61

(20,374

)

70

Depreciation and amortization (1)

1,507

856

2,817

1,781

Stock compensation expense (2)

5,840

3,246

11,312

6,765

Stock option expense

3,128

1,227

6,239

2,300

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,988

$

13,648

$

41,810

$

19,376

(1) Amortization of stock liability is included in the “Other expense (income)” line item.

(2) This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to non-controlling interest.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group – MZ North America
investors@expworldholdings.com

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,413

$

100,143

Restricted cash

93,762

27,781

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,671 and $1,879, respectively

134,250

76,951

Prepaids and other assets

11,707

7,350

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

347,132

212,225

Property, plant, and equipment, net

11,165

7,848

Operating lease right-of-use assets

622

819

Other noncurrent assets

7

-

Intangible assets, net

7,934

8,350

Deferred tax assets

15,329

-

Goodwill

12,945

12,945

TOTAL ASSETS

$

395,134

$

242,187

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

6,318

$

3,957

Customer deposits

93,762

27,781

Accrued expenses

119,605

62,750

Current portion of long-term payable

916

1,416

Current portion of lease obligation - opeating lease

286

746

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

220,887

96,650

Long-term payable, net of current portion

1,716

2,876

Long-term lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion

334

74

TOTAL LIABILITIES

222,937

99,600

EQUITY

Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 220,000,000 shares authorized; 151,146,986 issued and 146,421,690 outstanding in 2021; 146,677,786 issued and 144,143,292 outstanding in 2020

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

295,035

218,492

Treasury stock, at cost: 4,725,296 and 2,534,494 shares held, respectively

(126,906

)

(37,994

)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

2,734

(39,162

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

318

247

Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

171,182

141,584

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,015

1,003

TOTAL EQUITY

172,197

142,587

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

395,134

$

242,187


EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

999,887

$

353,525

$

1,583,720

$

624,946

Operating expenses

Commissions and other agent-related costs

919,970

319,164

1,450,317

562,570

General and administrative expenses

60,721

25,155

107,021

52,015

Sales and marketing expenses

2,683

887

4,940

1,831

Total operating expenses

983,374

345,206

1,562,278

616,416

Operating income

16,513

8,319

21,442

8,530

Other expense

Other (income) expense, net

54

11

(80

)

49

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

1

12

7

34

Total other (income) expense, net

55

23

(73

)

83

Income before income tax (benefit) expense

16,458

8,296

21,515

8,447

Income tax (benefit) expense

(20,585

)

61

(20,374

)

70

Net income

37,043

8,235

41,889

8,377

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

7

40

7

63

Net income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc.

$

37,050

$

8,275

$

41,896

$

8,440

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

0.25

0.06

0.29

0.06

Diluted

0.24

0.06

0.27

0.06

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

145,584,495

135,511,932

144,973,139

133,502,272

Diluted

157,288,672

145,124,056

158,096,735

143,901,821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0608ba83-74d0-4d8f-bbeb-a043e89f3635


Recommended Stories

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Long, chief financial officer. In early June, we commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from our Cushing terminal to our Nederland terminal.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • Cerus Corporation (CERS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CERS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.