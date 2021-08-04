U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Expand your SaaS empire: Network with CrunchMatch at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

The power of networking will be in full force at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27. This day-long virtual gathering of the global SaaS community features the sector’s leading voices — established founders, top VCs and expert developers. That spells opportunity for early-stage founders who want to expand their network and drive their business forward.

Shameless, but helpful, plug: Buy your TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 pass now and save up to $100. Prices start at $35 (for students), and we offer group discounts when you buy four or more passes.

The easiest way to find and meet the people you’re most interested in talking to — out of the hundreds of attendees from around the world — is by using CrunchMatch. Simply answer a few questions when you register, and our free, AI-powered platform gets to work making matches with the people who align with your specific goals.

CrunchMatch can help you make efficient use of your time regardless of the type of connections you seek. Looking for investors, customers, engineers or baby unicorns? CrunchMatch has your back. It will send invitations and you can schedule 1:1 video meetings — pitch your company, conduct product demos or interview prospective employees.

You’ll receive access to the attendees list about a week before TC Sessions: SaaS starts. Jump in early and use CrunchMatch to send out invitations and line up RSVPs in advance.

Pro Tip: You can count on major tech media outlets covering this event. Why not use CrunchMatch to pitch your story for a chance to gain invaluable exposure?

CrunchMatch is the go-to networking platform at all of our TechCrunch events. Here’s what previous attendees have told us about their experiences using CrunchMatch.

“The networking at TC Sessions: Mobility is terrific. Our company’s building momentum in the U.S. market, and the opportunity to meet and talk with all the players is very important. The CrunchMatch platform made it easy to connect, and I used it to schedule 22 meetings.”— Melika Jahangiri, vice president at Wunder Mobility.

“I used CrunchMatch to schedule meetings, and the digital aspect made connecting easier. It helped me stay organized, meet people and still have time to take in a piece of everything at Disrupt.” — JC Bodson, founder and CEO of Arbitrage Technologies.

We’re not quite ready to announce the TC Sessions: SaaS agenda, and we’re still accepting applications to speak at the event. Interested? Apply here to speak if you want to contribute to your SaaS community.

Want to stay abreast of changes as they happen in the run-up to the event? Register here for updates whenever we announce new speakers, add events and offer ticket discounts.

Get ready for serious networking at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27. Buy your pass now to save up to $100, and use CrunchMatch to make expanding your empire quick, easy and efficient. We can’t wait to see you in October!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 – Marketing & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

