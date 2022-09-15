U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,179.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,142.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.20
    -11.90 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -1.19 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3990
    +0.3060 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,100.95
    -264.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.93
    -3.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.58
    +36.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 10. 59 mtpa in 2021 to 10.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319803/?utm_source=GNW
83 mtpa in 2026, registering total growth of 2%. Around 3 planned and announced Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Middle East followed by Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, Iran expected to lead Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity additions by 2026, followed by India. Kimiya Sanaye Dalahoo Co, Petro Ramsheh Co and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are the three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope
- Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity outlook by region
- Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) outlook by country
- Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) producers globally
- Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity data
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319803/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Tesla Lost This Crown to Apple. It’s Probably Happy to See It Go.

    Data from short-selling analytics firm S3 Partners reveal something surprising about the two mega-cap companies.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Why One Top Advisor Is Still Buying Apple and Microsoft Stock

    Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein explains why he remains overweight technology despite its recent declines.

  • Paramount Confirms That It Might Combine Showtime With Paramount+

    Paramount Global CEO Robert Bakish told investors Wednesday to expect higher prices for the company's streaming services.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Stock market tumble draws bargain hunters

    Some traders took advantage of Tuesday's massive selloff in the U.S. stock market to go bottom fishing in stocks and options in hopes of picking up cheap upside bets on a quick market rebound. With S&P 500 dropping 4.3% on Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index - the so-called Wall Street "fear gauge" - jumped to a two-month high, as traders lapped up defensive put options, pointing to heightened fear of the stock market revisiting its mid-June lows. Others, however, decided to pick up dimes in front of the proverbial bulldozer as markets sold off, though expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve have dampened hopes of a significant market rebound anytime soon.