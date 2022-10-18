U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

Expanded Beam Cable Market Projected to Hit USD 6,357.7 Million at a 23.7% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Expanded Beam Cable Market Growth Boost by Improving Reliability & Flexibility of Connector Systems

New York, US, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Expanded Beam Cable Market Research Report: Information By Lens size, By Technology, By Connector Type, By Single vs Multi-Channel Connector, By Application, Region - Global Forecast till 2030”, the market will reach USD 6,357.7 million by 2030, registering a 23.7% CAGR during the review period (2022–2030).

Expanded Beam Cable Market Overview

Besides, the growing use of fiber optic and expanded beam cables in burgeoning industries such as military communications, oil & gas, medical, robotics, and energy & power boosts the market size. The expanded beam cable market is growing continually, garnering huge traction on the global platform. The extensive uptake of fiber optic cables and their assemblies by leading space research laboratories such as Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) of NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is a key factor substantiating the market growth.

The global expanded beam cable market is led by

  • Harting Technology Group

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Smiths Interconnects (Smith Group Plc)

  • X-Beam Tech

  • Neutrik

  • Tech Optics

  • Warren & Brown Networks

  • Bel Fuse Inc.

  • Radiall

  • Foss Fiberoptics

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 3M Company

  • Molex LLC

  • Glenair

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • ODU GmbH & Co. KG

  • STRAN Technologies

  • Cotsworks Inc.

  • and among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10952

NASA’s laboratories increasingly use expanded beam cable in space for telemetry and command solutions for data transfer at GSFC and new spacecraft through the MIL-STD-1773 fiber optics. Simultaneously, the increasing adoption of expanded beam cables in broadcast systems, manufacturing & industrial, and geophysical exploration sectors define the future landscape of the market.

Expanded Beam Cable Market Segments

The expanded beam cable market is segmented into lens size, technology, connector type, single vs. multi-channel connector, application, and regions. The lens size segment is sub-segmented into 0.8 mm, 1.25 mm, 2.0 mm, 2.5 mm, 3.0 mm, and others. The technology segment is sub-segmented into single-mode, multi-mode, and hybrid. The connector type segment is sub-segmented into single-channel and multi-channel beam connectors.

The single vs. multi-channel connector segment is sub-segmented into rack & panel, panel mount connectors, in-line circular, quick-disconnect, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into military communications, medical, oil & gas, robotics, broadcast systems, energy & power, manufacturing & industrial, marine operations, geophysical exploration, military/ commercial aerospace, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Expanded Beam Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD: 6,357.7 million

CAGR during 2022-2030

23.7%

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Growing potential for new applications through expanded beam optical, Increasing need for expanded beam connectors in harsh condition applications

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand in mission-critical applications, Growing benefits of expanded beam connectors, Expanded beam fibre optic connectors for medical devices

Browse In-depth Market Research Report 110 Pages) on Expanded Beam Cable Market: 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/expanded-beam-cable-market-10952 

Expanded Beam Cable Market Industry Trends

The market is predominantly driven by the worldwide demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Developing countries are creating vast demand for expanded beam cables, adopting the new technology for high-speed internet connectivity. Advancements in technologies are leading to an increase in the data transmission rate and thus are defining the telecommunications industry across the globe.

Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for higher data rates, more bandwidth, and higher densities defines the growing landscape of the market. Additionally, substantial investments by some major manufacturers in developing highly configurable cable management solutions with expanded beam cable support that can enable optimal airflow and cable slack management practices escalate the market on the global platform.

Additional factors positively influencing the market value include the growing investments in renewal and up-gradation activities in energy infrastructure and the impressive growth in the infrastructure sector in developing nations. Stringent regulations and compliance parameters related to the safety and security of wiring structures in a premise drive the demand in the expanded beam cable market.

The penetration of the internet due to the increase in the use of several connected devices at home and industries and demand for over-the-top (OTT) video content & internet access supports the market increase, leading to the higher usage of expanded beam cable.

Furthermore, market penetration of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is fostering the market growth of expanded beam cable, fuelling internet use extensively. Rapid urbanization and growing numbers of businesses worldwide are generating the demand for larger data sizes and data transfers. Evidently, improving economic conditions worldwide is the key driving force that substantiates market growth, improves consumer purchasing power, and enhances their quality of life.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/10952

Expanded Beam Cable Market Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for leading shares in the global expanded beam cable market owing to its huge demand for improved bandwidth. The European expanded beam cable market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region, including growing markets in China, Japan, and India, is an emerging market for expanded beam cable and is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the review period.

Expanded Beam Cable Market Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive expanded beam cable market appears fragmented due to several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. Well-established players incorporate acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and product & technology launches to gain a competitive advantage and maintain their market position. Industry players make substantial investments in boosting production capacity and launching new products.

Manufacturers of expanded beam cables are customer focused and make their products available online to ease the selection & ordering process along with assured fast and reliable shipping for users. The market will witness several new entrants with advanced technologies, capturing a major portion of fast-moving markets in the coming years.

For instance, on August 17, 2022, ODU announced the development of an expanded beam performance version of its futuristic AMC Series T, a robust, fast, and scalable solution for mobile command posts. The ODU AMC Series T’s expanded beam performance version is an advanced fiber-optic solution to ensure high-end transmission capabilities over a high number of cycles.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10952

The excellent optical performance of this new solution does not change even under mechanical stress and harsh environmental conditions, combining the advantages of a conventional expanded beam solution, including insensitivity to dirt, scratching, and vibration. The new solution also allows the integration of increasing numbers of glass fibers compared to conventional expanded beam technologies.

Related Reports:

Automatic High Beam Control Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Sales Channel, by Region - Forecast till 2030

Fiber Optic Cable Market By Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast till 2030

XLPE Cable Market Research Report: Information by Installation, Voltage, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


