Expanded Leadership Team Bolsters Ulmer's Growing Health Care Practice

·4 min read

Strategic promotions energize team and reflect group's bench strength and success

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulmer & Berne LLP announces today key leadership additions to its dynamic Health Care Practice Group with Partners Jennifer Lawry Adams and Daniel A. Gottesman serving as Co-Group Leaders and Raymond D. Seiler serving as Vice Group Leader. Ulmer's elevation of Gottesman and Seiler as leaders alongside Adams, comes as a result of increased client demand, the practice's exponential growth, and the firm's proven ability to serve a growing number of clients with complex matters across the fast-paced health care industry.

Ulmer Partners Daniel A. Gottesman (left) and Jennifer Lawry Adams (center) will serve as Co-Group Leaders of the Health Care Practice Group and Partner Raymond D. Seiler (right) will serve as Vice Group Leader.
Ulmer Partners Daniel A. Gottesman (left) and Jennifer Lawry Adams (center) will serve as Co-Group Leaders of the Health Care Practice Group and Partner Raymond D. Seiler (right) will serve as Vice Group Leader.

Of note, since January 2020, Ulmer's dedicated team of more than 20 attorneys partnered with clients on health care transactions spanning 36 states, covering 361 facilities, and with an aggregate transaction value of more than $2 billion. Further, in that same time frame, the practice added eight skilled legal professionals to its distinctive bench. This substantial body of transactional work and marked growth in talent inspired Ulmer to expand the Health Care Practice Group's leadership in order to build on the practice's continued success and growing client demand.

"Our health care practice is second to none, and this enhanced leadership team better reflects our position as a major player in the health care sector," said Scott P. Kadish, Managing Partner. "Jennifer, Danny, and Ray are exceptional leaders and together will build on this practice's rapid growth and guide our talented and hardworking attorneys as they help our health care clients achieve their best results."

Adams has served as a leader of the Health Care Practice Group since 2015, focusing her legal practice on a range of interconnected legal disciplines including health care, mergers and acquisitions, and a variety of corporate law matters. Together with Gottesman, a business attorney with extensive mergers and acquisitions experience, and Seiler, a real estate attorney with deep experience in all phases of commercial real estate leasing, acquisition, and disposition, the new leadership team will apply their widespread knowledge to guide the group in advising health care clients on a variety of regulatory and transactional matters along with the day-to-day legal needs of their businesses.

"Our attorneys are passionate about helping our clients navigate through the many challenges facing today's health care industry," said Adams. "I'm excited to work with Danny and Ray to build on the multidisciplinary strengths of our practice and continue delivering our clients the legal advice and services they need to create, manage, and grow their health care businesses."

The Health Care Practice Group offers clients full-service capabilities, helping them achieve their overarching business objectives while navigating important regulatory requirements under state and federal law. The group's deep understanding of compliance with physician self-referral, fraud and abuse, and false claims laws, combined with its ability to structure and negotiate all aspects of potential business transactions, such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, debt and equity financing transactions, investment vehicles, and other complex agreements, provides health care clients one destination for their wide-ranging legal needs.

In addition, the practice has particular experience representing long-term care and behavioral health providers, including owners, operators, investors, developers, and managers of skilled nursing, assisted living, and behavioral health facilities across the United States, in multimillion dollar joint ventures, acquisitions, and divestitures. Representing a range of diverse health care clients from hospitals and health systems to single and multispecialty physician groups, emergency and hospitalist staffing companies, preferred provider organizations, ancillary service providers, and more, Ulmer's Health Care Practice Group has the business acumen and strong industry relationships to provide valuable counsel in critical matters.

"We are committed to growing our team as our clients continue to build and grow their businesses," said Gottesman. "This expanded leadership structure will support our practice's remarkable growth and allow us to continue to deliver to our rapidly expanding client base the top quality legal services they rely on us to provide. We are known for delivering to our clients the innovative legal solutions, pragmatic advice, and sound counsel they need to succeed, and we are honored to partner with them in helping their businesses thrive."

About Ulmer
Ulmer & Berne, established in 1908, focuses on exceeding client expectations and delivering superior, customized legal solutions for an exceptional value. From offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, Columbus, New York, Washington, D.C., and Boca Raton, Ulmer's attorneys handle cutting-edge, complex matters on a national basis across all practice areas, while retaining the work ethic, rates, and user-friendly attitudes reflective of the firm's Midwest origins. Ulmer emphasizes world-class service and sophisticated industry expertise with flexible billing arrangements. For more information, please visit ulmer.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanded-leadership-team-bolsters-ulmers-growing-health-care-practice-301354404.html

SOURCE Ulmer & Berne LLP

