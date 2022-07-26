Expanded Polystyrene Market Size for Packaging to Grow by USD 3.15 Bn, BASF SE, and Kaneka Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanded polystyrene is made from polystyrene solid beads, which are produced from the emulsion polymerization of the styrene monomer. It is a rigid transparent thermoplastic that has good electrical insulating and physical properties. It is mainly used in building and construction, packaging, and other applications due to its high insulation properties and strength.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The " Expanded Polystyrene Market For Packaging Market by Application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the expanded polystyrene market size for packaging between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.15 bn. To get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology, Request a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are driving the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: The popularity of bioplastic packaging is challenging the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The expanded polystyrene market for packaging market report is segmented by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC will be the leading region with 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the expanded polystyrene market for packaging in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global expanded polystyrene market for packaging is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of vendors that provide expanded polystyrene material. Large vendors account for a major share of the market. They are focusing on R&D to develop advanced packages. The entry of new vendors is limited due to the need for significant capital investments. Dedicated lines and customized machinery are needed, which increases the capital cost. The key vendors are focusing on M&A to improve their geographical footprint and to gain an edge over their competitors.

Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, The JACKON GROUP, Versalis Spa, and TotalEnergies SE are among the key vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers propylene, which is made up of plastic and is widely used in containers and packaging for food and consumer products.

BASF SE - The company offers polystyrene under the brand name of Styropor.

Kaneka Corp. - The company offers polystyrene under the brand name of Kanepearl.

NOVA Chemicals Corp. - The company offers polystyrene to deliver plastic products that make everyday life, healthier, easier, and safer.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - The company offers polystyrene to deliver plastic products that make everyday life, healthier, easier, and safer.

Expanded Polystyrene Market For Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, The JACKON GROUP, TotalEnergies SE, and Versalis Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpek SAB de CV

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Kaneka Corp.

10.6 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

10.7 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

10.8 SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH

10.9 Synthos SA

10.10 The JACKON GROUP

10.11 TotalEnergies SE

10.12 Versalis Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

