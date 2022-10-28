U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.04
    +19.74 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,336.10
    +302.82 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,842.12
    +49.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -1.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.20
    -18.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0080
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5620
    +1.2910 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,416.87
    -293.37 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.29
    +5.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.69
    -11.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Expanded Switch & Go® Line from VTech® Stomps onto Shelves

·4 min read

Transform Playtime and Stomp into the Cool, Crazy World of Prehistoric Creatures with Switch & Go®

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of new additions to its popular, interactive Switch & Go® line, which introduces new characters and fun transforming technology. The new line-up includes the Switch & Go Dragon Roadhog, Gorilla Muscle Car and Velociraptor Motorcycle.

VTech® Switch &amp; Go® Gorilla Muscle Car
VTech® Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car

"VTech continues to combine innovation and technology with proven play patterns kids love like vehicles, fun characters and transforming toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We know these new Switch & Go toys will thrill kids with exciting one-touch transformation, action buttons and unique creatures that amplify imaginative play."

Kid-tough and kid-friendly, the Dragon Roadhog easily transforms from a rowdy vehicle to a ferocious dragon with a single touch. With the Gorilla Muscle Car, kids can turn a great ape into a mighty muscle car, while dinosaur fans will love the Velociraptor Motorcycle with one-touch transformation. These Switch & Go toys feature LCD screens that display either a driver's friendly face or fierce creature eyes, with awesome sound effects correlating to the mode the toy is in and an action button for even more imaginative play.

The new Switch & Go toys, recommended for ages 4 years and up, are available now at retailers nationwide. Highlights include:

Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog: Transform playtime with the Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog! Stomp through your Switch & Go world with a rowdy roadhog that changes into a fire-breathing, head-butting dragon with one-touch transformation. The driver comes to life with an LCD-screen face and rough, tough sound effects. Roadhog comin' through! Kid-tough and kid-friendly, the Dragon Roadhog is easy to transform from vehicle to dragon with a single touch. Dragon on the go! Check out the fierce LCD eyes and dragon sound effects. Activate fire-breathing, head-butting action with the fidget button. Do you dare to duel this beast? Set up battle scenes with other Switch & Go creatures to see which is the fiercest, then switch back to race vehicles and see which is the fastest. Easily transform the dragon back into a rough-and-ready roadhog in four simple steps. Smash and crash! This rugged Dragon Roadhog is ready to set the world on fire! (MSRP: $29.99)

Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car: Meet the ferocious, transforming Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car! This great ape beats its chest with two strong fists when you press the action button. Silverback smash! See how its LCD-screen eyes change from friendly to fierce when it's ready for action. A few simple moves turn the gorilla into a mighty muscle car. Engine purring, timer clicking, and it's ready to race! Check out the driver on the LCD screen and hear him talk about his ramming speed. Challenge other Switch & Go vehicles to a race and see who's the fastest, toughest and coolest! Switch back to a gorilla in a few easy steps. Smash! Gnash! Gorilla thrash! Build a Switch & Go world. Additional Switch & Go vehicles sold separately. (MSRP: $19.99)

Switch & Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle: Transform playtime with the Switch & Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle! Hit the turbos with this speedy Motorcycle, then get ready for a dinosaur battle with one-touch transformation into a fierce Velociraptor. Raptors rock! Hear the dino's voice and stomping sound effects with the touch of a button. Dino mode makes the Velociraptor get ferocious with loud roars. Ready to cruise? Easily transform the Velociraptor back into a Motorcycle in three simple steps. In Vehicle mode, hear the motorcycle's engine rev up. Helmet's on, and it's time to roll! Create battle scenes with other Switch & Go vehicles, then change back into a Velociraptor with one touch. Time for a dinosaur duel! Each Switch & Go vehicle sold separately. (MSRP: $11.99)

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Lauren Fagan
Coyne Public Relations
973-588-2000
lfagan@coynepr.com

VTech® Switch &amp; Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle
VTech® Switch & Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle
VTech® Switch &amp; Go® Dragon Roadhog
VTech® Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog
VTech® Switch &amp; Go® Dragon Roadhog
VTech® Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog
VTech® Switch &amp; Go®
VTech® Switch & Go®
VTech® Switch &amp; Go® Gorilla Muscle Car
VTech® Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car
VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech)
VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanded-switch--go-line-from-vtech-stomps-onto-shelves-301662218.html

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America

Recommended Stories

  • Excited About Oracle Cloud? Not So Fast -- The Story Is Really About Nvidia

    Oracle is putting up respectable growth numbers again, but a renewed partnership with Nvidia isn't the reason why.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach

    The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was accessed so it can determine whether the drives contained any sensitive or personally identifiable information. The home goods retailer added it has no reason to believe that any sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed and this cybersecurity incident would likely not have a material impact on the company. Shares of the company, once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, were down about 5% in premarket trading after the company filed to offer $150 million of common stock.

  • 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Microsoft just reported a mixed first quarter of fiscal 2023, but its long-term strategy is worth investing in.

  • This Innovation Machine Is Set to Win in the Long Run

    The news cycle can be overwhelming, but smart investors patiently navigate the noise and focus on investing in high-quality businesses and long-term returns. Like those smart investors, smart businesses are not getting bogged down by macro factors beyond their control and are focusing on meaningful innovation and relentless execution. One company that shines on both of those fronts is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).

  • Did Apple Just Stick a Pin in the Google-Facebook Duopoly?

    For years now, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook have reigned supreme as the leaders in digital advertising. Estimates differ, but as recently as 2017, Google and Facebook managed as much as 73% of all digital advertising in the U.S., while also capturing as much as 83% of growth in the industry.

  • How Meta Became the Market's Biggest Value Trap

    Facebook's parent company has turned itself from a money minter into a user-hostile startup

  • Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening

    The chipmaker announced disappointing quarterly results and is not optimistic for the rest of the year.

  • Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    BlackBerry (BB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Apple earnings rise as economic gloom hits tech

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, one of the few bright spots in a tech sector battered by spending cutbacks due to inflation. While not providing specific numbers, Apple said revenue growth would fall below 8% in the December quarter but did not go as far as Amazon.com, whose dire holiday outlook sent its shares down 14%. Apple shares initially dipped in after-hours trading but recovered in positive territory.

  • Loses Of Over 85% By Bitcoin Cash & Cardano While New Crypto Big Eyes Coin Reels In Nearly $9M In Funding

    The widespread economic instability and surging inflation have resulted in a global crypto winter. The crypto greed & fear index has been oscillating between fear and extreme fear, with the latest figure of 20 also indicating extreme fear.

  • As companies like Apple raise prices, streaming becomes more expensive for users

    Apple music's price increase, along with it's TV service is just the latest in a trend that is making streaming more expensive for consumers.

  • Intel to Cut Jobs in Cost-Savings Drive as PC Slump Weighs on Earnings

    The chip maker is beginning targeted job cuts and other adjustments including reducing factory hours to cope with the economic downturn, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said.

  • Apple Beats September-Quarter Goals On Strong iPhone, Mac Sales

    Consumer electronics giant Apple beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to strong iPhone and Mac computer sales.

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel slams Zuckerberg’s $15 billion metaverse as the ‘last thing I want to do when I get home from work’

    And he’s hardly the only tech leader to dunk on the idea.

  • Google plans legal challenge to India's antitrust crackdown on Android-sources

    Google is planning a legal challenge to block a ruling by India's antitrust watchdog to change its approach to its Android operating system, concerned that it will restrict how it promotes the platform, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The Alphabet Inc unit has been fined $275 million in two Indian antitrust decisions since last week - one for its policies of charging in-app commissions and another for abusing its position in the market for Android operating system. The rulings come as Google faces increased antitrust scrutiny across the world.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Juniper Networks, Viasat and InterDigital

    Juniper Networks, Viasat and InterDigital are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • The iPhone Is Lone Bright Spot in Gloomy Quarter for Smartphones

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was alone among the world’s top five smartphone vendors to register growth in the third quarter this year as the mobile market suffered a double-digit decline.Global leader Samsung Electronics Co. slumped 8% to 64 million units in the three months ended September, while Chinese vendors Oppo and Vivo were each down at least 20%, according to the latest data from Canalys and Counterpoint researchers. Weak demand in China, which Samsung called out as a major drag on its sa

  • Uber to freeze fake rider account names, pilot front-facing video recording

    Uber is releasing a suite of new safety features geared toward the driver, including freezing fake rider account names and piloting a front-facing video recording tool to replace a driver's dashcam. The safety features follow a feedback period from drivers that Uber began this summer. Uber, in its attempt to prevent discrimination based on someone's name, has allowed riders to update their names in the app.

  • The best Apple Watch accessories for 2022

    Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse

    For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Zuckerberg in October 2021 gave Facebook a new name, Meta, explaining that the metaverse was the next big thing.