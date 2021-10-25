U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

With Expanded Vision For Unified IT Operations, NinjaRMM Evolves Into New Phase of Growth As NinjaOne

·4 min read

With a new company and platform name, NinjaOne unveils a new logo and 2022 roadmap along with two unannounced products currently under development.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM announced today that it is rebranding as NinjaOne, a unified IT operations software company focused on solving the modern challenges and needs of IT management. NinjaOne will carry forward NinjaRMM's reputation for developing powerful, yet easy-to-use solutions as it builds a unified platform for IT operations. The company supports more than 6,000 customers who use NinjaOne's modern platform to monitor, manage, and support all endpoints and users at scale, from anywhere.

In the last year, NinjaOne has seen explosive growth with revenue rising 75% year-over-year and releasing Ninja Ticketing, Ninja Documentation, and image backup for Ninja Data Protection, three fully integrated products that leverage the company's core platform. As workforces shift to a hybrid and remote model, NinjaOne is poised for a future where IT is everywhere, from the spaces employees occupy and the devices they use to the interactions between businesses and customers.

"Changing our name to NinjaOne reflects our vision of a platform that makes IT operations run more efficiently," said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza. "When we started NinjaRMM, we set out to build a highly disruptive SaaS solution that combined power and simplicity to shake up the status quo. We've grown since those early days into a multi-product company that unifies IT operations. NinjaOne is a product built for the future, and I couldn't be more excited for the next generation of IT software."

NinjaOne's Ongoing Channel Commitment

From the beginning, NinjaOne has always been a channel-friendly company that found success through partnerships with MSPs, value-added resellers (VARs), and other channel partners. As the MSP market continues to mature and move further upstream into larger markets, NinjaOne continues to support its channel partners through multiple avenues, from a product strategy that seeks to make co-managed IT services easier and more impactful, to offering a growing portfolio of resources, guidance, and supporting tools purpose-built for MSPs and resellers.

With this rebrand, existing channel partners and customers will not experience any disruptive changes to the user interface, contract terms, application performance, or quality of support.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without our channel partners. We recognize that MSPs and resellers are an important part of NinjaOne's growth story now and in the future," said NinjaOne Chief Revenue Officer Dean Yeck. "All around the world, MSPs and resellers are seeing greater demand for their services, and we're proud to be a partner that helps them scale."

The NinjaOne Product Suite

Recognizing the need among both managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT departments for robust, modern tools to manage distributed workforces and fleets of devices, NinjaOne has developed a multi-product platform that includes remote monitoring and management (RMM), cloud backups for data protection, ticketing, and documentation, with more products slated for release over the next two years. Finely-tuned integrations extend NinjaOne's capabilities into IT asset management, remote access, patch management, and automated software deployment.

NinjaOne's product roadmap for the next year includes new features, integrations, and products all designed to deliver a seamless experience that makes IT more effective, productive, and secure. The company will share additional product details in the months ahead.

NinjaOne Platform Wheel
NinjaOne Platform Wheel

The Decade of the Endpoint

Modern IT environments have become increasingly complex as traditional models of networking, infrastructure, and security are upended by cloud-driven innovations. As cloud adoption trends accelerate in the post-pandemic era and the center of operations and management shifts to the endpoint, NinjaOne's unified platform is uniquely positioned to extend IT's range of operations to all endpoints and users no matter where they are.

The company will begin operating under the name NinjaOne effective immediately. To sign up for a free trial, visit https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

About NinjaOne
NinjaOne is a leading unified IT operations solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne supports over 6,000 customers around the world, and is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support. NinjaOne has been recognized as the best rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past 3 years.

Media Contact
Kodie Dower, Media Relations Manager
kodie.dower@ninjarmm.com

NinjaOne
NinjaOne
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-expanded-vision-for-unified-it-operations-ninjarmm-evolves-into-new-phase-of-growth-as-ninjaone-301407563.html

SOURCE NinjaRMM

