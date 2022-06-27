Expanding in ASEAN countries, Segway-Ninebot's First Order Shipped from Vietnam

BEIJING, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17th, the first order from Segway-Ninebot's Vietnam factory was completed and delivered. As a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic industries, Segway Ninebot's very new Vietnam supply chain can comply with global demands of high-quality production, after receiving relevant testing and certification by authoritative agencies.

Furthermore, located in Vietnam, the factory is also qualified with tariff preferences when exporting products to most ASEAN countries, which will increase its commercial value considerably,

After establishing multiple manufacture bases in China, Segway-Ninebot has expanded its supply chain to Vietnam this year, making it more convenient to serve global market. This strategy aims to meet the increasing consumer demands in short-distance transportation and intelligent service robots.

Short-distance transportation is embarking on another wave of growth in the post-pandemic world. People around the globe are more conscientious than ever about the need for green transportation.

Also, In urban areas, for daily commuters, when commuting distance is neither far enough to drive or take public transport, nor close enough to walk, the electric kickscooter can perfectly matches such needs. Up to now, Electric scooters are already a very popular mode of transportation in major urban centers across Europe and the United States and are getting well-received in ASEAN countries.

Vietnam Factory

The first order taken by Vietnam factory is E-KickScooter F Series. This series is designed to realize excellent and comprehensive performance in short-distance transportation, specifically for office workers. The basic distance range is from 20-40 km, with max speed 30 kph (safe and permitted with road traffic regulations).

These state-of-the-art electric kickscooters demonstrate the latest and greatest offered by Segway-Ninebot and come equipped with plenty of intelligent technology including high-quality battery, motors and control modules, carbon steel body, responsive braking system and built-in front LED light. What's more, when connected via bluetooth with Segway-Ninebot App , the kickscooter will help riders monitor real-time riding status and data, lock the kickscooter, and upgrade the firmware.

Story continues

In the future, Segway-Ninebot will develop more product lines in Vietnam factory with high quality to and advanced technology, so as to bring better experience to customers. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot aims to lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

SOURCE NINEROBOT (HONG KONG) TRADING, LTD.