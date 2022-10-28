U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.65
    +55.35 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,595.19
    +561.91 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,963.55
    +170.88 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.69
    +10.37 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    -0.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.10
    -20.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9730
    +0.0360 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4810
    +1.2100 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,479.26
    -127.33 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.67
    +6.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.27
    -30.42 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%, the Global Workstation Market Had Hit a Revenue of US$ 50.1 Bn in 2021 and is Estimated to Reach Worth US$ 100 Bn by 2029 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

High Demand for 3D Animation to Propel Workstation Market to reach US$ 100,033.7 Mn in 2029. India Workstation Market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3,139.5 Mn during 2022-29. The Japan workstation market size is expected reach 1.6X by 2029

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workstation market is expected to reach a value of US$ 100,033.7 Mn in 2029, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2029. Climbing up from a value of US$ 50,107.4 Mn in 2021, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 53,984.2 Mn in 2022. A surge in the adoption of rack workstations, desktop workstations, and mobile workstations across diverse applications like digital content creation, advanced data modeling, industrial designing, and 3D modeling among others will propel the workstation market during the forecast period. 

Escalating demand for 3D animation, networking & graphics processing, and digital content creation, coupled with advantages like low energy consumption and a decrease in hardware-related spending will likely spearhead the demand for the workstation market during 2022-2029. In addition, the rising popularity of mobile workstations further supplements the target market growth. At present, mobile workstations are open to consumers with processors ranging from Core i3 to Xeon. The computing capacity earlier available only in a tower workstation is now also provided in a mobile workstation, which permits users to work at the job site due to its mobility. Thus, the mobile workstation segment is expanding swiftly within the workstation market and contributing to the overall growth of the workstation market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1860

Owing to a surge in the understanding of the high-end use of digital photos & videos among clients, the media industry, too, is nowadays making use of simple 2D & 3D image editing, web creation, and low-end video editing to feature-film special effects creation and editing. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of workstations, due to the rising demand for digital software for high-processing platforms. All of these considerations foster an environment of growth for the target market during the forecast period.

“Workstation-related benefits like low energy consumption and decline in spending on hardware will likely fuel the global growth of the workstation market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • The workstation market in India will register a CAGR of 14.1%.

  • The U.S. workstation market will expand at 7.8% CAGR during 2022-2029.

  • The desktop workstation segment will record a CAGR of 7.9% during the assessment period.

  • By application, the industrial designing segment will grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

  • On the basis of industry, the healthcare segment will expand at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2022-2029.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/workstation-market

Competitive Landscape 

Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Dell EMC, Red Hat, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Secunet AG, Citrix Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and VMware, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the workstation market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development to increase their product portfolio. Some of the other businesses in this field are employing strategies like collaborations and partnerships to expand their consumer base.

More Insights into Workstation Market Report

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the desktop workstation segment will register higher demand than the other and grow 1.6 times its current size by the end of 2029. On the basis of application, the industrial designing segment will make major contributions to the overall market growth as there is a heightened demand for high-processing platforms. This segment will grow at a CAGR of 8.2%. On the basis of industry, the engineering and design segment will grow 1.7 times its current value by 2029.

Based on region, the workstation market in Japan will present impressive growth during 2022-2029. The target market in Japan will generate a revenue opportunity of US$ 972.9 Mn during this period of observation. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a few key market players and the development of smart infrastructure for enhanced technologies. Apart from Japan, the U.S. and India, too, will demonstrate notable market growth during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1860

Workstation Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

  • Rack Workstation

  • Desktop Workstation

  • Mobile Workstation

  • Tower Workstation

By Operating System:

  • Windows Workstation

  • Linux Workstation

  • Unix Workstation

By Core:

  • 6 Cores

  • 8 Cores

  • 12 Cores

  • 18 Cores

  • 28 Cores

  • 32 Cores

  • 56 Cores

  • Others

By Enterprise Size:

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

By Application:

  • Digital Content Creation

  • Advanced Data Modelling

  • Industrial Designing

  • 3D Modelling

  • Others

By Industry:

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Engineering & Design

  • Others

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1860

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Centralized Workstation Market Size: The global centralized workstation market is currently valued at around US$ 14,687.4 Mn in 2022. The centralized workstation market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach US$ 45,160.2 Mn by 2032.

Workstation Software Market Trends: The global workstation software market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.77 Bn by 2031.

Smart Contracts Market Growth: The smart contracts market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 150.2 Mn. The smart contracts market is expected to reach US$ 1,515.4 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% for 2022-2032.

Open Banking Market Technology: The open banking market revenue estimated to grow ~US$ 19.6 Bn in 2022. The open banking market is expected to reach ~US$ 158.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% for 2022 – 2032.

Platform Architecture Market Forecast: The global platform architecture market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 19,235 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 5,127 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    DaVita HealthCare (DVA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -12.12% and 1.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Are EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at EQT's (NYSE:EQT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over...

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Carlisle (CSL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Carlisle (CSL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.01% and 1.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Gilead (GILD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 31.94% and 15.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • United States Steel (X) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    U.S. Steel (X) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.56% and 5.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Sierra Metals' Largest Shareholder and Compañia Minera Kolpa announce Letter of Intent for Sierra Metals Transaction and Financing

    Compañia Minera Kolpa ("Kolpa"), a polymetallic mining company in Peru, today announced that it delivered of a letter of intent ("LOI") to the board of directors of Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra") (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL or Bolsa de Valores de Lima: SMT) outlining indicative terms for a strategic transaction with Sierra, and a concurrent financing aimed at solving Sierra's current financial and operational challenges.

  • Intel beats on earnings, slashes revenue and EPS guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings estimates for Intel.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Was Volatile on Thursday

    AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) bounced around quite a bit on Thursday, surging early in the trading day, up as much as 5.6%, before falling later to end the day down 0.4%. The major stock market indexes were mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199 points (0.6%) while the S&P 500 was down 23 points (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq was off 178 points (-1.6%). AGNC Investment surged early on some good macroeconomic news and industry news.

  • Newell Brands (NWL) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Newell Brands (NWL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.77% and 0.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • UPS Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is an economic bellwether that provides a good reading on the economy. Daniel Foelber: Declining consumer spending, rising interest rates, rampant inflation, and the potential for rising unemployment are all reasons to be pessimistic about the prospects of a cyclical company like UPS. UPS CEO Carol Tomé and CFO Brian Newman and their teams have done a masterful job positioning UPS to weather an impending storm by expanding product and service offerings, growing relationships with customers of all sizes, and shoring up the balance sheet.

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 127.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Shopify Losses Mount Once Again -- Time to Sell?

    Shopify's bottom line is deep in the red, though some nuance is needed when discussing the numbers.

  • Amazon's Growth Has Slowed to a Crawl. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been working for years to build out its e-commerce operation, spending extravagantly and plowing money into its logistics network and delivery operations. AWS was growing quickly and generating juicy margins in the process, with profits that subsidized the rest of the business. When Amazon reported its results on Thursday after the bell, however, AWS grew at its slowest pace ever, leaving investors to wonder what's next for the tech giant.