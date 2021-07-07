U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,344.25
    +10.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,511.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,861.25
    +85.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.70
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.55
    +1.18 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +12.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    +0.34 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +1.06 (+7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,946.22
    +811.77 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.54
    +19.21 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.11
    +29.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

A year after expanding to Europe, Nigerian fintech Lidya raises $8.3M to scale lending operations

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Nigerian fintech and lending startup Lidya today announced that it has completed its $8.3 million pre-Series B funding round.

Alitheia Capital led the investment via its uMunthu Fund. Other investors that participated include Bamboo Capital Partners, Accion Venture Lab and Flourish Ventures.

In addition to the $1.3 million seed round secured in 2017 and $6.9 million Series A a year later, Lidya has raised a total of $16.5 million.

This investment will see Lidya grow its lending operations for small and medium businesses across its markets.

The idea for Lidya came about in Nigeria when Tunde Kehinde and Ercin Eksin saw the need to offer lending services while at their previous company Africa Courier Express (ACE). ACE was a last-mile e-commerce delivery company that provided logistics services to businesses and consumers.

The founders, who also held founding and executive roles at Jumia Nigeria, noticed that most of the businesses ACE worked with had credit and financing issues. And although options existed, the founders felt these platforms could not adequately cater to their ever-growing needs.

As co-CEOs, the pair launched Lidya as a digital SME lending platform in 2016. On the platform, businesses can create accounts and apply for loans ranging from $500 to $50,000, with decisions made within 24 hours.

Lidya claims to use 100 data points to evaluate each applicant and build a credit score for them to assess credit risk. When the company announced its raise in 2018, it had disbursed 1,500 business loans and was poised to enter new African markets. But it chose Europe instead.

In October 2019, Lidya announced that it had launched new lending operations in Poland and the Czech Republic. But it was not until March and April 2020 the company's activities in Eastern Europe fully kickstarted. Since then, Lidya claims to have disbursed over $3 million to SMEs in the two countries. To date, the company has disbursed over 25,000 loans and claims to have more than a 90% customer repeat rate.

So, what was behind the decision to expand to Europe instead of other African markets? "We wanted to build a global business from day one given the size of the problem where there is a $3 trillion credit gap," CEO Kehinde said to TechCrunch. "We challenged ourselves not to limit ourselves to one market and went through some data before expanding to Europe."

With this raise, Lidya wants to solidify its presence in the three markets. The investment has also brought a change to the company's leadership structure. Per a statement released by the company, Eksin has left Lidya to pursue other projects while Kehinde takes over as the sole CEO.

Image Credits: Lidya

Currently, both European markets represent about 30% of Lidya disbursement volume while the overall default rate is less than 1%. Unlike most lending companies that raise debt financing to fund loans, Lydia uses equity to fund its loan book. Quite the unconventional method, but Kehinde points why the company thought that path was necessary.

"The idea was for us to show that our algorithms work and that we can disburse money into the market and get it back. Then we can transition to using debt for our lending operations," the CEO said as the company looks to finalize deals with banks, family offices, and hedge funds in the coming months. This is in addition to the $300,000 line of credit Lidya has secured from Bamboo Capital Partners.

Lidya began lending in Europe at the height of the pandemic. Kehinde recounts how tough it was for the team, especially in a period that was so unusual.

"It is difficult enough to attempt to launch in two new countries but try doing that remotely," he said. "We're so decentralized. We had operations in Nigeria, and we were launching in Eastern Europe remotely, making sure the puzzle stays together. The team really stepped up. Everyone doubled down on the mission and we came out of the year without having any deterioration."

The CEO adds, "Now the focus is to get back to gear. We want to be able to do 5x what we've done historically by this time next year. If we do that, we'll be successful, and our customers will be successful as well."

A conversation with Tunde Kehinde of Lidya on finance and the digital divide

Lydia will grow out its teams in Lagos, Prague and Warsaw and use a portion of the funds to support lines of credit.

Speaking on the investment, Alitheia Capital co-founder and managing director said, “Lidya is tackling the fundamental challenge of providing access to credit for dynamic small and growing businesses that otherwise have limited options for financing working capital to scale their businesses in Africa and Europe. Alitheia Capital and Goodwell are pleased to be backing a team whose mission aligns with our objective of driving growth and social impact by enabling access and inclusion to finance and financial services.”

It's quite rare to see expansion moves from Nigerian or African startups to Europe. An exception to that might be South African startups who frequently open offices in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Kehinde relishes the company's achievement so far, having gained some foothold in both the Czech Republic and Poland. He says there is more to expect from the five-year-old digital lender.

"We're really excited about the fact that we started in Nigeria and now our product is live in two European countries. Typically people come into Nigeria from other parts of the world but we've gone from Nigeria to other parts. We're proud of the traction we've gotten in our push to build the biggest finance house for SMEs in our markets."

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $211 Billion on Pentagon Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesl

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • Shell to boost dividend as profits rise

    Royal Dutch Shell plans to increase payouts to shareholders amid the recovery in the global economy. The oil giant will raise dividends to within the range of 20pc to 30pc of cash flow from operations, starting from its second quarter results on July 29. It said the move comes on the back of a "strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macro-economic outlook". Oil prices have been rebounding as demand for crude has begun to recover, with many countries now emerging out

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • Sundial Increases Commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. by $350 Million

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that it has increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream") to $538 million from its previously announced commitment of $188 million. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers Could Be a Bigger Winner Than AMC Over the Next 5 Years

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has certainly been a big winner so far this year with its shares nearly doubling in value after soaring more than 500% at one point. Here are three reasons why Sundial Growers could be a bigger winner than AMC over the next five years. Meanwhile, the trend is a friend to Sundial Growers.

  • Forget GameStop -- These Are the 3 Gaming Stocks You Should Be Buying

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) has become a viable turnaround candidate despite its meme stock status. Despite several activist investors sniffing around the dying carcass, the chances were high that GameStop was little more than a cigar-butt stock, an investment that had a few more puffs left to it before it got stubbed out. GameStop's stock also began to surge, leading to an unprecedented epic battle between hedge funds and retail investors.

  • Why Carnival Shares Dropped on Tuesday

    The stock of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 4.3% at midday Tuesday after the company announced a big debt repurchase. Carnival has announced a tender offer for its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023, which could cost up to $2 billion. Carnival took out billions in debt and sold stock as well just to survive the pandemic.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • Shell Makes Amends With Investors by Promising Higher Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc promised to make further amends with investors for last year’s historic dividend cut by boosting returns.The pledge, which comes as the company will also keep paying down debt, shows how the oil and gas industry is getting stronger thanks to a recovery in energy demand and rising prices.The Anglo-Dutch giant will raise total distributions to shareholders to between 20% and 30% of cash flow from its operations, starting when it announces second-quarter results

  • 11 Quality Stocks That Are Relatively Cheap

    The shares of these S&P 500 companies are not only priced right—they also could hold up better during volatility.

  • Bank stocks have gotten slammed, but Goldman says it's a perfect time to buy

    Bank stocks look like a screaming buy, Goldman Sachs says.

  • 2 Stocks I Just Bought More Of

    The first half of 2021 was a strong one for the overall stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite benchmark indices producing total returns of 14.1%, 16.5%, and 14.2%, respectively. Two stocks in particular that I've been adding shares to my positions recently include MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN). MercadoLibre is often referred to as the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America, and for good reason.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Granted 2D Seismic Permit for the Kavango Basin, Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that the Republic of Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has issued on Friday July 2, 2021 the Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") for the initial 2D seismic program to be conducted in the Petroleum Exploration License No. 73 in the Kavango East and West regions of NE Namibia.

  • Why UIPath Stock Fell 15% in June

    Shares of UIPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 15% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As to the specifics from its quarterly report, revenue was up 65% year over year to $186 million. Free cash flow was negative $20.1 million in the period, but that's because UIPath is spending heavily to maximize its expansion right now.

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in July

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) have been heading upward, and I expect them to continue to move higher this month. FuboTV runs a fast-growing live TV streaming service, and its shares have taken investors on a roller-coaster ride since they hit the market at $10 just nine months ago. FuboTV has posted year-over-year revenue gains of 71%, 98%, and 135% in its first three quarters as a public company.

  • SoFi Technologies vs. Upstart: Which Fintech Stock Is A More Compelling Buy?

    The advent of technology is changing banking, resulting in artificial intelligence's (AI) deployment in data collection, data integration, and analysis. According to an IndustryArc report, the Fintech market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to be worth $161.2 billion by 2026. Using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let us compare two retail companies, SoFi Technologies and Upstart Holdings, and see how Wall Street an

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy under $20. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can click to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20. Dividend investing has existed in the finance world for as long as one can remember. Perhaps […]

  • Why SentinelOne Crushed the Market on Tuesday

    A new kid on the stock market block, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) on Tuesday delivered some very encouraging news about its recent initial public offering (IPO). SentinelOne happily reported on Tuesday morning that the IPO's underwriters fully exercised their overallotment option to buy a combined total of 5.25 million shares of the company.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, growth stocks have been put on a pedestal -- and for good reason. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have allowed fast-growing businesses to borrow money at an attractive cost. This capital has been used by growth stocks to hire, acquire, and innovate.