Expanding Power Generation Industry to Augment Demand Growth for Arc Flash Protection Equipment: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Global Arc Flash Protection Market To Profit From Increasing Demand For Electrical Safety Products Across Industry Verticals, Says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arc flash protection market is projected to garner revenue worth US$ 4 billion by 2032, advancing at 5.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, as per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Thousands of incidents occur across the world due to an electric arc or arc flash, destroying costly infrastructure and endangering human life. An electrical fault or short circuit that passes through the air space between two electrodes causes an arc flash. Here lies the vital requirement for electrical safety. Arc flash protection system helps in creating a safe workplace.

Arcing is the leading cause of electrical mishaps worldwide. As a result, installing an arc flash protection system and offering personal protective equipment is critical. Major corporations are taking serious steps to prevent electrical accidents and provide personnel with safety equipment. Moreover, several regulations have been enacted by regulatory bodies across nations to protect employees against electrical equipment hazards. Furthermore, many governments have made it mandatory to follow the rules developed by independent safety and health regulatory authorities.

Download Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7858

As a result, businesses are turning to cutting-edge technology to help them avoid short circuits and provide a safe atmosphere for their employees. These factors are expected to promote the growth of the global arc flash protection market. Arc flash protection systems are utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas, utility, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Arc flash protection systems are widely used in the utility sector due to the expansion of electricity transmission and distribution networks and rising capital expenditure in electricity generation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global arc flash protection market is valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2022.

  • Worldwide demand for arc flash protection equipment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

  • The global arc flash protection market is anticipated to reach US$ 4 billion by 2032.

  • The market in the United States garnered US$ 523.6 million in 2021.

  • Demand for personal protective equipment is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032.

“Increasing demand for electrical safety products as a result of employers' concerns for worker safety is projected to boost the demand for arc flash protection equipment. Furthermore, strict professional health and safety standards set by government organizations such as OSHA and the EU union mandating specific types of safety items are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of Arc Flash Protection Industry Research

  • By Equipment:

    • Arc Flash Control Systems

    • Arc Flash Detection Systems

    • Personal Protective Equipment

  • By End Use:

    • Utilities

    • Manufacturing & Processing

    • Oil & Gas

    • Transportation & Infrastructure

    • Other End Uses

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7858

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of arc flash protection systems are concentrating on technological development and product enhancements to provide high-quality arc flash protection equipment while adhering to worker safety norms and guidelines.

  • Ansell Limited, an Australia-based manufacturer of protective industrial gloves, collaborated with ProGlove, a Germany-based industrial wearable development company, in November 2021. This collaboration was formed to create hand protection solutions based on industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies to provide the appropriate personal protective equipment in the workplace.

  • Schneider Electric unveiled the medium-voltage protection relay with remarkable efficiency in November 2020. With its cutting-edge arc flash prevention mechanism, the Easergy P3 system is designed to minimize operational time and equipment damage.

  • Centurion Safety Products introduced the Contour XIII, an arc flash face protection system, in November 2020. The new system provides increased safety by improving wearability, visibility, and durability.

Key Companies Profiled

  • ABB

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Arcteq Oy

  • Littelfuse, Inc

  • PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Eaton Corporation Inc

  • G&W Electric Co

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited

  • Mors Smitt Technologies Inc

  • Siemens AG

Get Free Access of Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7858

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global arc flash protection market during the forecast period. The United States is expected to lead North America. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is the United States' governing organization in charge of developing safety rules and regulations to prevent loss of life and property.

To avoid electrical accidents, OSHA is constantly trying to improve workplace safety. Every organization has to follow the standards defined by OSHA. As a result, the stringent implementation of safety regulations and employee awareness is boosting the growth of the arc flash protection market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global arc flash protection market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of equipment (arc flash control systems, arc flash detection systems, personal protective equipment) and end use (utilities, manufacturing & processing, oil & gas, transportation & infrastructure, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Flash Dryers Market: The global flash dryers market is estimated at USD 973 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,369 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global Flash Dryers market holds more than 0.2% market share in the global industrial dryers market. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2032.

Gas Detection Equipment Market: The global gas detection equipment market is estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresee a thriving growth in gas detection equipment demand.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Such initiatives from regulatory authorities are likely to increase demand for the protective fabric clothes. On this premise, the global protective clothing fabric market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1,800 million to be valued at US$ 4,407 million by the end of the forecast period (2019 – 2026), predicts the report published by Fact.MR.

Helium Leak Detection Systems Market: The global helium leak detection systems market is currently valued at around US$ 765 Mn. Sales of helium leak detection systems are likely to increase at a promising CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. Demand for single chamber helium leak detection systems is likely to increase faster at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


