U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,729.22
    -64.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,590.50
    -209.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,203.70
    -419.02 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.51
    -51.36 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.64
    +0.65 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    +0.0270 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1580
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.27
    -42.32 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Expanding the Success of Famileo: Still Bringing Residents and Families Together!

Signature Healthcare
·5 min read

Famileo

Famileo is happiness. Famileo is life. A family gazette on paper that will be read, kept, shared, and that will brighten up many chats. A newspaper that only talks about your family, that will only take up a few minutes of your time every week, but that will bring joy to your loved one every day.
Famileo is happiness. Famileo is life. A family gazette on paper that will be read, kept, shared, and that will brighten up many chats. A newspaper that only talks about your family, that will only take up a few minutes of your time every week, but that will bring joy to your loved one every day.
Famileo is happiness. Famileo is life. A family gazette on paper that will be read, kept, shared, and that will brighten up many chats. A newspaper that only talks about your family, that will only take up a few minutes of your time every week, but that will bring joy to your loved one every day.

Signature HealthCARE Expands Famileo Program

Signature HealthCARE Expands Inspirational Program Bringing Families Together
Signature HealthCARE Expands Inspirational Program Bringing Families Together
Signature HealthCARE Expands Inspirational Program Bringing Families Together

Louisville, KY., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature HealthCARE’s residents and families have been nothing short of resilient during our on-going pandemic in a number of ways, including staying in touch with family. Thanks to our use of telehealth, digital communication, and cards and letters, our families have been able to stay connected, even when visitation and face-to-face meetings at times prove challenging due to distance or federal safety guidelines issued for the utmost care of our residents and staff. In May 2021, through an inaugural pilot program lead by the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC), Signature HealthCARE announced an exciting addition to those communication methods with Famileo, the personalized family gazette created to connect families across the globe, with a unique, personalized newspaper. In just 7 months, thanks to the success of the inspirational program, more of our families are staying connected as we’ve expanded the program to more facilities. To see a moving testimonial by our beloved residents, families, and staff at our Sunrise Manor facility, in Hodgenville, Kentucky, please enjoy this short video.

“My Famileo journey has been an absolute blessing to me, our elders, and to our families,” said Jamie Turner, Activities Director over two Signature HealthCARE facilities in Kentucky. “COVID has hit hard in so many areas, but especially in long-term care. Visitation regulations can sometimes affect the social and family time of our elders, or families live miles, or states away. Battling isolation with creativity and innovation is a priority for us. When the Famileo program came to one of our facilities for their pilot program, from the first meeting with the Famileo Team, I was in love with this program.” Turner is one of several leaders, in an expanded 5 Signature facilities, who regularly work with residents and their families on the Famileo newsletter.

“Our residents who receive these customized gazettes get so much joy from seeing their families in photos, relating to their day-to-day activities, reading their personal messages, and sharing their experiences,” said Brian Owens, Signature HealthCARE’s State Quality of Life Director for Florida and Georgia. “It’s like reading the latest news, but it’s the latest news of their loved ones and family! Plus, Famileo creates it, with our guidance. Our residents do not have to be concerned with using any digital technology. It’s done for them.”

Famileo is a gazette-style newsletter, created by Tanguy de Gélis, a businessman in France who wanted to create another form of communication for his grandmother in long-term care. His vision has now become an international form of family communication for elders and their families, and for our residents within our facilities. The newsletter is made up of pictures, messages, stories, and updates from the family of our residents. Each participating family member posts their photos, messages, milestones, events, celebrations, and more using the Famileo app on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. Once downloaded, Famileo does the rest, creating a personal and customized family gazette and newsletter for a family’s loved one in our facilities, and it can be done on a weekly or monthly basis. Signature started with just one facility. But as success spread, and family connections grew, so did we, expanding our program. For more on how the Famileo newsletter works, click here.

The identification and implementation of Famileo was through Signature’s engagement with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council’s Innovation work. This included a Global Innovation Search lead by Aging2.0 LLC, a global network which contains more than 40-thousand members across 31 countries, dedicated to accelerating innovation to address the biggest challenges and opportunities in aging. Famileo was chosen as the top innovation through the search. LHCC recently announced their acquisition of Aging2.0, which now serves as LHCC’s entrepreneurial and innovation arm.

Signature HealthCARE is a founding member of the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, an organization comprised of the top 13 healthcare companies headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, focused on collectively harnessing and maximizing the strengths and resources of their organizations within the Louisville, Kentucky area and beyond, to help solve important national healthcare challenges that extend beyond the scope of any one single member company. Signature HealthCARE is thrilled that Famileo gives our healthcare landscape another avenue to keep our residents and families together, no matter the circumstance or distance!

###

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company’s organizational culture inspires more than 12,000 employees with three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 103 Signature HealthCARE locations earned QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE was also awarded the Great Place to Work® award for the past five consecutive years.

Attachments

CONTACT: Ann Bowdan Wilder Signature HealthCARE (502) 216-5099 abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Coca-Cola upgraded as anticipation grows that multi-billion dollar IRS tax case will come to a close

    CFRA analysts upgraded Coca-Cola based on the strength of the company even in the face of a big court case

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Shale Giants View a Crude Oil Ascent Above $100 as Bad for Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Bosses for some of the biggest oil explorers in the Permian Basin say their industry could be hurt if crude climbs above $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?With an expectation that oil demand exceed

  • Omicron Pushes Wall Street Toward Work-From-Home Future

    Banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman drew staff back into the office last year, but Covid-19’s resurgence is forcing them to bend to employees’ desire to work from a distance.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton announces her exit

    Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton plans to retire in June to pursue outside interests, CEO Charles Scharf announced in an email to employees. Norton told risk management employees in a separate memo seen by Bloomberg that the pandemic made her realize it was time to do some things she wanted to do outside her career, and she expressed her confidence that the team could “continue building on the foundation we’ve put in place.”

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports Defying U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • Palantir Gets Data Pact With Korean Shipbuilding Giant Hyundai Heavy Industries

    Palantir will provide a big data platform for Hyundai Heavy's core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

  • Omicron has employers worried about workers eyeing the exit, as job quits hit record high

    Most executives are confident they have the workplace policies in place to handle the onslaught of omicron, a new survey says — but what really worries them is what the COVID-19 variant will do for quit and hire rates. Staff retention, hiring and productivity are serious worries as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. skyrocket, according to findings released Wednesday by the Society for Human Resource Management, a professional association. The survey, conducted in early December, showed 65% were very or extremely worried about their organization’s capacity to retain workers because of the variant.

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Sa

  • Natural-Gas Crisis Pushes German Utilities Into Dash for Cash

    European energy companies are racing to secure billions of euros in funds, a sign of the strains caused by dramatic moves in natural-gas and power prices this winter.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • Walmart Expands Straight-to-Fridge Delivery to Reach 30 Million U.S. Homes

    The retailer says it plans to hire more than 3,000 delivery drivers in the U.S. and equip them with a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit