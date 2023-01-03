Expanding Utility Of Aerial Video Services In Business Branding & Marketing Driving The Market Growth, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

The report comprises of insights regarding recent market trends, driving & challenging factors, market, and market taxonomy, future estimations of global aerial video services market, by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Rockville, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerial video services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 274.6 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for aerial video services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% and reach US$ 1,377.7 million by the end of 2033.



Aerial video services gained substantial demand from the commercial sector to capture video content for branding & marketing of businesses & products. These services offer a bird's eye view of the business and product that helps in gaining customer attention.

These services are expected to gain lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming period with their rising popularity of them in the real estate market. Where appealing video of the property is being captured briefing the features of the property and ultimately helping in generating new leads for the brokers. Time & cost efficiency is other factors attributing to the market growth, as the traditional process of filming & inspection requires expensive equipment, professional photographers, and others. However, UAVs integrated with an advanced camera have significantly eliminated the excessive cost & time incurred in the filming process.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 17.5%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 18.8%

Entertainment & recreational sector holds about 17.0% of share in end use industry.

The global aerial video services market growth was about 9.3% during 2018-2022.

“Aerial video services will be in demand for real estate marketing during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of the Aerial Video Services Market

By Customer Type: Residential Commercial

By End-use Industry: Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant Entertainment & Recreational Safety & Security Educational Services Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Market development

The business environment in the aerial video services market is highly competitive with the presence of various new and established market players in the industry. These market players are securing various moves like expansion and merger & acquisition to neglect extreme competition. The market growth is expected to be high in the forecast period with the substantial utility of these services in branding & marketing of the business.

Key Companies Profiled

AerialWorks Inc.

Aerodrome

3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

AERIUM Analytics

AeroMedia Group

Aivia Group

Artrabia

Astral Aerial Solutions

Cloud 9 Creative

DATA PKT Aviation

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Dispatch

DDC Smart Inspection

Falconviz

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerial video services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of customer type (residential and commercial), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, real estate & industrial plant, entertainment & recreational, safety & security, educational services, waste management and healthcare & insurance) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

