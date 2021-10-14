U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Provide Expands Into Veterinary Practice Lending With the Addition of Two Key Hires

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provide, one of the fastest growing lenders in healthcare, announces today its expansion into the veterinary space. As the healthcare industry's leading digital finance company, Provide financially empowers providers to achieve their practice ownership dreams through a streamlined, online finance experience and personalized customer service.

Provide Logo
Provide Logo

Provide brings its deep expertise of healthcare lending and unmatched network of industry partners to veterinarians across the country.

"There are more than 45,000 veterinarians employed in the U.S. today, and we couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to help them on their ownership journeys, whether that be starting or expanding their practices. We're excited to bring our deep expertise of healthcare lending and unmatched network of industry partners to veterinarians across the country," Provide Co-founder and CEO Daniel Titcomb said.

To oversee this expansion, Provide has hired two of the veterinary industry's most experienced and respected leaders: Cary Crego, who joins Provide as a director of credit, and Bert Hockenberry, who will fill the role of national sales manager.

Crego comes to Provide from Bank of America Practice Solutions, where he led the veterinary credit team. With more than 15 years of experience building innovative credit policies centered on provider-first loan structures, Crego makes the ideal credit leader for Provide's expansion. In his role as director of credit, he will be responsible for building best-in-class, veterinary-focused credit products and growing a team to support those efforts.

"I quickly recognized Provide's unique, client-focused approach has been key to its success in the dental lending space and am excited to bring it to the veterinary industry. Beyond its products, Provide's strength resides in its amazing team, and I'm eager to hit the ground running with the group," Crego said.

Hockenberry joins Provide with over 12 years of experience in veterinary practice lending as a top producer for Bank of America Practice Solutions. He brings to Provide a wealth of knowledge about veterinary practice ownership and a robust network of industry partners. As national sales manager, he will be responsible for building an experienced, high-performing sales team; sourcing and overseeing key national partnerships; and guiding Provide's veterinary market expansion strategy.

"I look forward to building on the strong foundation Provide has already created," Hockenberry said. "In partnership with Cary and the rest of the Provide team, I'm confident we'll quickly bring even more value to the healthcare lending space with this expansion into the veterinary market."

About Provide
Founded in 2013, Provide is a leader in healthcare practice lending and one of the fastest growing fintech companies in the U.S. Provide financially empowers healthcare providers to achieve their practice ownership dreams through a streamlined, online finance experience and personalized customer service. Provide's integrated suite of financial products makes opening, running, and expanding a healthcare practice easier, giving providers back their time and energy to focus on what matters most: their patients. In August 2021, Provide became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third Bank. Learn more at getprovide.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provide-expands-into-veterinary-practice-lending-with-the-addition-of-two-key-hires-301400305.html

SOURCE Provide

