Expanse Studios’ Games Launched at BlueOcean’s Game Hub

Expanse Studios - Blue Ocean

Expanse Studios' games have been integrated at one of the leading slot aggregator platforms.
Expanse Studios' games have been integrated at one of the leading slot aggregator platforms.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is pleased to confirm the successful integration of Expanse Studios' games to Blue Ocean’s casino aggregation platform GameHub.

Our entire collection of online video slots, with latest releases like Spinning Buddha, Fortune Farm, Planets Power, Capital City Derby, Pirates Power, including the top performing titles - Titan Roulette, Forest Rock, Titan Roulette Deluxe, Wild Icy Fruits and Book of Egypt, are now available via a single GameHub integration and across other Blue Ocean Gaming solutions as well.

Dejan Jović, CEO at Blue Ocean Gaming, added: "Expanse Studios' games are now ready to be distributed among our existing client network and also to become part of our regular offer for potential clients. Expanse Studios' gaming content is diverse, innovative and very attractive to players; therefore, it is expected to be popular among operators."

Expanse’s significant market presence in several key casino industry segments has been recognized by Blue Ocean. This means an additional depth of game portfolio integration and we keep maintaining our status as a part of the global slots elite, with products constantly recognized by top market players.

The Studios' successful game distribution across multiple markets demonstrates the large audience to which their games are marketed. Their unique approach introduces combining vintage themes (such as the pinball arcade in Clown Fever) with modern aesthetics/design, great music, and top-tier animations.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studios' team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad440458-5373-4205-ab95-ebb625daccce



