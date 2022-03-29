Expanse Studios to Showcase at ICE London 2022

Expanse Studios

Expanse at ICE London 2022

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studio, a global gaming rising star, will demonstrate its latest games and development plans at ICE London 2022 from 12 to 14 April at booth S5-332.



The planet’s biggest industry trade show returns after a two-year setback and goes hand in hand with the rise in Expanse slot portfolio and some great news – cooperation with emerging and regulated markets, a constant rise of the game offer as well as flawless design.

Wild Icy Fruits, Circus Fever Deluxe, Titan Roulette are already dominating the list. accompanied by free spin and progressive jackpot features. Visitors will also be able to learn more about H2 2022 plans for new markets.

To enrich your growing customer base with well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly games, contact Expanse at sales@expanse.studios or visit https://expanse.studio/.

See you in London!

