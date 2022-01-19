U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Expansion of Automotive Industry to Help Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Gain Valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2031, Report by TMR

·5 min read

- Rising adoption of the metal injection molding (MIM) technology in the aerospace and automotive manufacturing sectors is projected to create notable business prospects in the metal and ceramic injection molding market in near future

- With presence of sturdy automotive sector in developing nations, including India, the Asia Pacific market is likely to gain revenue-generation opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal and ceramic injection molding market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, according to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR logo
TMR logo

The metal and ceramic injection molding market is anticipated to gain lucrative avenues in Asia Pacific, as automakers from several emerging economies of the region are increasing investments in researches focused on the metal injection molding, or MIM, technology.

Rising use of the MIM technology in automotive and aerospace sectors for the development of complex, high performance, and intact metal parts is translating into prominent sales avenues in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the growth of the global metal and ceramic injection molding market. Players operating in this market are utilizing different schemes offered by the BSFI sector and financial support provided by government authorities in order to stay sustained in the crucial situations due the pandemic.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1948

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Key Findings

  • The MIM technology is gaining impetus in the automotive industry, owing to its ability to offer several advantages such as dimensional accuracy, material performance capabilities, and design flexibility. Hence, rise in the adoption of this technology across the automotive industry is creating profitable prospects in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market.

  • Demand for high complexity and high strength metal injection molded components is increased in recent years, owing to their use in gearboxes, engines, locking mechanisms, turbochargers, electronic systems, and steering systems of vehicles. This factor is propelling the global metal and ceramic injection molding market.

  • In the medical sector, the metal and ceramic injection molding technique is being utilized by medical device manufacturing companies for the production of a large number of precision components. It is also used for developing high-performance sophisticated geometric components and parts of surgical instruments. Hence, rise in the adoption of high-end equipment in the healthcare industry is generating ample opportunities in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market.

  • Increase in the prevalence of different health disorders, including cardiovascular diseases and rise in R&D activities in the healthcare industry, is anticipated to boost the sales growth of the global metal and ceramic injection molding market during the forecast period

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1948

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rising number of automotive sales globally, owing to improving spending power of people in developed and developing nations is resulting into significant revenue gains for companies operating in the market

  • The global metal and ceramic injection molding market is being driven by increasing industrialization globally and use of technologically advanced equipment in the healthcare industry

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market are using strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to expand their businesses

  • Several players in the metal and ceramic injection molding market are increasing cash in-flow toward R&D projects in order to advance the quality of existing products and launch new products

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1948

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Key Players

The report profiles following key players of the market:

  • CMG Technologies

  • ARC Group Worldwide Inc

  • INDO-MIM

  • Epson Atmix Corporation

  • AMT Pte Ltd

  • PSM Industries

  • Plansee SE

  • NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.

  • Smith Metal Products

  • OptiMIM

  • PTI

  • Greene Group

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segmentation

Application

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace

  • Medical & Heath Care

  • Industrial Machinery

  • Consumer Products

  • Others (including Defense and Electronics)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1948&ltype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Molding and Trim Materials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molding-and-trim-materials-market.html

Carbon Fiber Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-fiber-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
|Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/metal-ceramic-injection-molding.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansion-of-automotive-industry-to-help-metal-and-ceramic-injection-molding-market-gain-valuation-of-us-7-bn-by-2031-report-by-tmr-301463720.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

