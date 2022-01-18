U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Expansion of Meat Packing Industry to Help Coated Casing Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Companies in the coated casing market are boosting production capabilities in edible collagen casings in order to serve rising product demand; they are increasing focus on providing value-added casings that offer advanced quality

- Rise in demand for clean label coated casing products manufactured using herbal extracts to fuel market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated casing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The use of collagen casings is increasing in sausages, owing to their ability to retain the tenderness and cooking characteristics same as that of natural casings. Moreover, rise in demand for sausages in the HoReCa (hotel, restaurants, and cafe) industry is resulting in expansion of the meat packaging industry, which, in turn, is creating revenue-generating opportunities in the global coated casing market.

In coated casings, different herbs and spices such as garlic & onion, hot paprika & chilli, lemon pepper, and curry are used. Owing to this factor, these casings offer appealing aroma and taste to meat as well as other vegetarian food products.

The market is expected to gain lucrative business prospects in Europe, owing to rise in the demand for several food products, such as sausages, in this region. Furthermore, increase in inclination among regional populace to buy products that have see-through or transparent packaging is generating growth avenues in the Europe market.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83868

Coated Casing Market: Key Findings

  • With rise in demand among end users for bespoke products, players in the coated casing market are offering customized mixture of herbs and spices in casings as per the need of their customers. These initiatives are creating ample business opportunities in the coated casing industry.

  • Plastic casings and woven reinforced casings are gaining traction, owing to their varied advantages, including their ability to transfer flavor, smoke, and color precisely with multilayer and monolayer structural packaging. Thus, rise in the use of these products is estimated to create substantial avenues in the global coated casing market during the forecast period.

  • Adoption of coated casings is increasing among different end users, including food manufacturing companies, owing to the ability of these casings to decrease the sodium levels. Furthermore, these products are available in varied formats, including sheets, rolls, sleeves, and cut pieces.

  • Manufacturers are increasing investments

in researches focused on providing collagen casings that offer superior level of strength, flexibility, and uniformity. Besides, the popularity of collagen casings is increasing among end users, as they offer several advantages over natural casings such as uniform size or no weak spots.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83868

Coated Casing Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in use of see-through packaging technique in the meat industry is estimated to drive the sales of coated casings in the upcoming years

  • Demand for coated casings is projected to increase due to rising inclination among customers toward the consumption of frozen food products

  • Increase in use of mobile shopping app amid the COVID-19 pandemic is bolstering the coated casing industry globally

  • Surge in use of coated casings in professional & home kitchens and processing facilities

in order to cook, marinate, or cold transfer various meat items is propelling market expansion

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83868

Coated Casing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Viscofan Group

  • Kalle GmbH

  • Viskase Companies, Inc

  • World Pac International AG

  • Nomax Trading Ltd

  • FRUTAROM Savory

Solutions Austria GmbH

  • Planet Pack

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83868&ltype=S

Coated Casing Market Segmentation

Coating Type

  • Woven Reinforced Casings

  • Non-woven Fabric Coated

  • Viscose Casing

  • Plastic Casings

Product Type

  • Spice Sheets

  • Spice Shirred/Roll Casings

  • Spice Cut Pieces

  • Spice Sleeves

Application

  • Dry Sausage

  • Smoked Pork and Ham

  • Fish

  • Cooked Food/Ham

  • Vegetarian Products

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Packaging Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/coated-casing-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansion-of-meat-packing-industry-to-help-coated-casing-market-to-reach-us-1-2-bn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301462448.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

