In expansion push, Home Depot to spend $172 million in Mexico this year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Home Depot will invest 2.86 billion pesos ($172.16 million) in Mexico in 2024 in a bid to expand its market share in the country, the home improvement chain said on Monday.

The company is widening its product offerings, particularly in the furniture, decorations and pets segments, adding in a statement that it aims to open 12 more stores in the next few years to reach 150 total in Mexico.

($1 = 16.6124 Mexican pesos)

