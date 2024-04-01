Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,290.25
    -5.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,777.00
    -117.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,469.00
    -28.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.80
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.97
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,271.50
    +14.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3290
    +0.1230 (+2.92%)
     

  • Vix

    13.65
    +0.64 (+4.92%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2545
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6530
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,267.09
    -1,771.50 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,990.19
    +187.10 (+0.47%)
     

In expansion push, Home Depot to spend $172 million in Mexico this year

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A shopper reaches for merchandise at a Home Depot store in Wilmington

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Home Depot will invest 2.86 billion pesos ($172.16 million) in Mexico in 2024 in a bid to expand its market share in the country, the home improvement chain said on Monday.

The company is widening its product offerings, particularly in the furniture, decorations and pets segments, adding in a statement that it aims to open 12 more stores in the next few years to reach 150 total in Mexico.

($1 = 16.6124 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

Advertisement