Expansion underway at Oh Snap! Pickling in Little Chute; CEO says they will add products, jobs

LITTLE CHUTE — A Little Chute pickling company is expanding, and the company's leader said he expects to add more jobs in the next couple of years.

Oh Snap! Pickling, LLC will double its refrigerated space by adding 50,000 square feet at its processing facility at 1725 W. Evergreen Drive, just north of Interstate 41, according to Ryan M. Downs, president and CEO.

The expansion comes in response to the company's growth, Downs said, as "the brand continues to grow at about 25% year over year."

Miron Construction started on the project in November, he said, and it's expected to be completed by the end of June.

A 50,000-square-foot expansion is underway at Oh Snap! Pickling, LLC in Little Chute, Wis.

The processing facility currently employs roughly 150 people, and Downs anticipates they will add 30 or 40 more in the next year to 18 months.

In addition to its pickle, carrot, beans and pea products, the company is adding infused cranberries, which Downs said are not pickled. Rather, the tart juice is squeezed out of the fruit, and the cranberry is reinfused with another natural juice, such as from a pear or apple.

"You'll start seeing them around, but we think we have a winner on our hands there," Downs said.

The company's products are distributed and sold at convenience and grocery stores across North America, as well as online, including through Amazon and Instacart.

Oh Snap! Pickling got its start in 2015, but it began in earnest around 2017, according to Downs.

"We're really excited about where the brand is headed," he said, "and it's a ton of fun."

Downs hopes that people in the area are "proud that it's here," he said, "and when they they see it all over the country."

