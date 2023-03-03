U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.85
    +32.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,141.52
    +137.95 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,586.21
    +123.22 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.22
    +6.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +0.22 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.10
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0030
    -0.0700 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2880
    -0.4320 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.47
    -1,001.52 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.57
    -1.48 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,941.54
    -2.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

What to expect when China's national legislature convenes

·4 min read

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Beijing Review:

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the annual full session of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature (WEI YAO)
The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the annual full session of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature (WEI YAO)

Qin Yanbei, general manager of a private company, attended a special meeting in China's capital where he met Premier Li Keqiang in February. Li chaired the seminar, soliciting opinions on the draft government work report, which reviews the government's performance in 2022 and outlines priorities for the coming year.

Qin's company, in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, manufactures and sells household items such as toys, festive decorations, candles and lamps. During the gathering, he shared his suggestions drawn from the perspective of his work, such as further relieving the financial difficulties of small and medium-sized companies, and increasing subsidies for research and development projects of these enterprises.

Noting the challenges private companies face in China, Li urged more efforts to stabilize the economy and boost economic recovery.

Aside from Qin, representatives from a range of other fields also expressed their thoughts and opinions. Similar gatherings take place every year in the lead-up to the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC). This year's session will get underway on March 5 in Beijing. The NPC is China's supreme state authority, composed of deputies elected by provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, special administrative regions and armed forces.

There is an online opinion-seeking campaign as well, inviting the general public to offer advice and suggestions. All suggestions will be considered or included in the government work report to be delivered by the premier at the session's opening meeting. This is a way people, regardless of social or professional status, can participate in their country's decision-making process.

"I have served as a representative of construction workers, especially migrant workers from rural areas, in the hopes of further improving their living and working conditions. I will continue to do so at the upcoming NPC session," Zou Bin, an NPC deputy and a quality control manager at China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau in Hunan Province, said.

Approximately 30 percent of NPC deputies are officials, while workers and farmers account for less than 20 percent, but their proportion has been on the rise.

China's major policies and decisions are not rubber-stamped during the annual legislative session; they need to undergo several rounds of public solicitation, discussion and revision, Chai Baoyong, head of the Institution of Intraparty Rules and Regulations and State Supervisory Studies at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS), told Beijing Review. "It's a long incubation process," he said. "The reports presented to the public at the NPC session are relatively mature. But still, modifications will be made after deputies have discussed them."

NPC deputies serve as a link connecting government and public. Part of their role includes regularly carrying out field research to gain understanding of economic and social development, performance of duties by government agencies, as well as public opinion. Based on this insight, they formulate suggestions, which they then submit to the NPC. Government agencies are obligated to consider these suggestions and give feedback. As legislators, deputies can also put forward motions on making, amending and interpreting laws.

The proposed agenda items for the First Session of the 14th NPC this year include routine tasks such as reviewing the government work report and deliberating on the annual plan for social and economic development, as well as the plans for central and local budgets.

Lawmakers are also slated to review a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, which regulates the legislative process. In addition, the 14th NPC is expected to elect and appoint leaders of state institutions during this session.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, the country's top political advisory body that usually holds its annual session in tandem with the NPC, will also elect a new leadership this year.

Zhou Shaolai, Deputy Dean of the UCASS School of Government, believed one of the focuses at this year's sessions will be on the economy. "Following a three-year-long battle against COVID-19, economic recovery and employment are the government's top priorities," he said.

In February, the International Monetary Fund projected that China's economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2023, 0.8 percentage points higher than its forecast in October last year.

"Boosting consumption is a key issue. It is crucial to boost consumer and market confidence and improve overall expectations for the future," Chai said.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-to-expect-when-chinas-national-legislature-convenes-301762230.html

SOURCE Beijing Review

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices plunge over Saudi Crown Prince 'feud' with UAE - live updates

    Oil prices have plummeted after suggestions that the UAE is debating whether to leave the Opec cartel of oil-producing countries.

  • Oil Pares Drop After UAE Officials Say No Plans to Leave OPEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeBrent oil pared a sharp drop as UAE officials said there was no plan to leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The global benchmark had

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Eve

  • ‘I’m holding my breath’: What will happen if the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan?

    'Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater,' said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

  • Health Insurers Square Off With Biden Administration Over Medicare Payments

    Private Medicare plans are at the center of a high-stakes spat over a proposal that insurers say could cut payments for popular Medicare Advantage plans.

  • U.S. Approves Potential Taiwan Arms Sale Worth $619 Million Amid China Tension

    The State Department has approved a $619 million sale of hundreds of missiles to Taiwan to arm new U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters the island is expecting to receive by mid-decade. The proposed sale, which the State Department informed Congress about on Wednesday, comes as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan and other issues. China considers the self-ruled island part of its territory and has threatened to take it by force.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Discusses Security With Top Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with members of his Security Council to discuss strengthening what he called antiterrorism measures, a day after scrapping a trip to southern Russia following an incident near the border with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Pl

  • Demand for Himars Rocket Launcher Grows in Asia-Pacific Amid China Threat

    The U.S.-built Himars rocket launcher helped Ukraine to blunt Russia’s advance. Now, more countries in the Asia-Pacific region are considering purchasing the system.

  • Putin’s Secret Weapon on Energy: an Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker

    Young Russian technocrats with deep knowledge of the West are vaulting to the Kremlin’s upper echelons of power.

  • Northrop (NOC) Wins a Navy Contract for E-2D Hawkeye Aircraft

    Northrop (NOC) is set to provide fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Delta System Software Configuration 4.0 capabilities within E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

  • Householder's claims questioned as corruption testimony ends

    Government prosecutors used former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder 's own speeches, photographs and conversations against him on Thursday, as they sought to unravel the Republican's denials of key elements of the secretly funded $60 million racketeering scheme that they allege he carried out on behalf of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. Both Householder and co-defendant Matt Borges rested their cases in the pair's corruption trial in U.S. District Court, as did the government, which sends the state’s largest ever corruption trial into its final phase. On Householder's second day on the stand, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter questioned the timeline Householder provided on Wednesday of his January 2017 visit to Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's inauguration.

  • Global recession has been postponed, not cancelled

    Two sets of figures are telling starkly different stories about the state of the world economy. The classical signals used by economists over the ages are telling us that Europe and the US are sailing straight into a recessionary iceberg at full throttle.

  • Lightfoot’s mayoral loss follows corporate exodus from Chicago led by Boeing, Citadel, Tyson Foods

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection bid after her tenure was marked by a rise in crime that contributed to an exodus of major corporations from the Windy City.

  • Tesla nets massive Nevada tax breaks for electric vehicle factory expansions

    Nevada awarded electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla over $300 million in tax breaks as the company plans to expand its manufacturing efforts in the state.

  • Beijing proxies voice support for TikTok as the ByteDance-owned video app faces bans in US, EU

    Chinese diplomats and state media are stepping up to criticise Western politicians seeking to ban TikTok in their respective countries, in contrast to the ongoing silence from the Beijing-based owner of the popular video app. TikTok is encountering a renewed political backlash in some of its major international markets, with the US, Canada and European Union (EU) all moving to ban it on government devices. The US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would give US Pre

  • US manufacturers offer way for American businesses to 'mitigate' China damage

    National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons unpacks growing calls from lawmakers and business leaders to 'decouple' the U.S. economy from China.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Elon Musk Sounds Dire Alarm About Japan

    Billionaire CEO-turned-geopolitical influencer worries about imbalance between Japan's death toll and number of births

  • Volkswagen’s Xinjiang Plant Is No Longer Making Cars Amid Human-Rights Concerns

    A visit to the factory by the German car maker’s China head reignites criticism over its presence in a region where authorities face allegations of using forced labor.

  • Beijing in crisis as China faces a child-free future

    Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz declared almost a decade ago that 2014 “was the last year in which the United States could claim to be the world’s largest economic power.”