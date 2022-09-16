U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.00
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -172.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.75
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3580
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,724.06
    -329.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.90
    -16.49 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

What to expect from Huawei Connect 2022 in Bangkok

·1 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's annual flagship event for the ICT industry is set to begin on Monday, September 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. Unlike last year's online version, around 10,000 participants from all over the world will get together in the digital hub city to discuss leading technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G, and gain practical experience with experts on site.

Huawei Connect 2022
Huawei Connect 2022

Huawei Connect 2022, themed "Unleash Digital", will do a global tour exhibition in four cities from different continent, Bangkok, Dubai, Paris and the last stop in Shenzhen, China.

At this year's event, the global tech company Huawei will introduce a number of ICT products, portfolios, and solutions designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios. It will also give a sneak peek at new groundbreaking innovations, as well as best practices and results from the cooperation with customers and partners around the world.

"Together, we can build a sound ecosystem for open collaboration and shared success, and we look forward to exploring this further with you," said Huawei Rotating Chairman Ken Hu.

Huawei Connect is Huawei's annual flagship event for the global ICT industry. It aims to serve as an open and collaborative platform where KOLs, business leaders, technical experts, pioneering companies, ecosystem partners, application service providers, and developers can gather to drive the development of the industry and foster an open and robust ecosystem for shared success.

 

SOURCE Huawei Connect

Recommended Stories

  • Uber says it’s investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’

    Uber Technologies Inc. said it was investigating "a cybersecurity incident" Thursday, and reportedly took several internal systems offline as it tried to find the extent that its network was compromised.

  • Ukraine's tech scene finds creative ways to do business amid a full-scale war

    Ukraine's once-thriving ecosystem of tech companies, VCs, startups, and workers has gone from growing to surviving.

  • Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites

    The company is ending monthly fees of Veeqo, a shipping software firm it recently bought, for sellers including when they fulfill orders via rival platforms like Shopify Inc, eBay Inc or Etsy Inc. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said of Veeqo, "The acquisition should improve Amazon's ability to compete against Shopify," which helps merchants set up online stores and sell elsewhere.

  • Ether Falls as Ethereum Revamp Turns Into ‘Sell-the-News’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether led digital assets lower after a groundbreaking software upgrade of the token’s underlying network turned into what some market observers labeled a “sell-the-news” event. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma f

  • Why I Own Fortinet Stock

    Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins us to discuss why he owns Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT). He breaks down how Fortinet can capture a valuable piece of the evolving cybersecurity market. Check out the video for his full thoughts! *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept.

  • Marvell Unveils LiquidSecurity 2 HSM: Up to 1,000,000 AES Ops/s

    Marvell's new hardware security module can protect any server with (almost) unbreakable encryption.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Expands Azure Space Connectivity Offerings

    Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure Space platform offers a preview of Azure Orbital Cloud Access and confirms the general availability of Azure Orbital Ground Station.

  • ETH down more than 5% despite smooth Ethereum Merge

    Ethereum, the second-biggest blockchain network, successfully completed its Merge upgrade.

  • Crypto investors hold their breath as $200 billion at risk in Ethereum ‘merge’

    The transformation promises to deliver huge energy efficiencies and reduce costs for users

  • Twitter whistleblower’s testimony proves we need national data privacy laws

    If companies like Twitter and its cohorts are unwilling to protect user data, the federal government finally needs to step in and pass national data privacy legislation.

  • Uber says responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach

    A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach, according to a New York Times report https://nyti.ms/3QMveIu on Thursday, citing an Uber spokesperson. It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees, the report added. "We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available," Uber said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3qHx2rv without providing further details.

  • Explainer-Ethereum's energy-saving Merge upgrade

    Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, on Thursday underwent a major software upgrade that slashes the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. WHAT IS ETHEREUM? Like other blockchains, Ethereum is essentially a digital database shared across a network of computers.

  • ADTRAN (ADTN) to Power UK Fiber Network Expansion for ITS

    ITS has selected ADTRAN (ADTN) 10G fiber access platform that uses an open and disaggregated architecture that eliminates vendor lock-in facilities.

  • Uber Probes Hacker’s Claim to Have Penetrated Internal Databases

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has shut down internal Slack messaging as it investigates a cybersecurity breach by a hacker claiming to have accessed the company’s data.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Bil

  • Analysis-Google's court setback is good news for landmark EU tech rules

    Google's court defeat on Wednesday is set to strengthen EU antitrust regulators' hand against Big Tech as they roll out landmark rules next year to rein in their powers and force them to play fair with rivals. Critics and rivals of Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta fear the deep-pocketed tech giants may challenge the new rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in court, tying up regulators and jamming the process. The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts for gatekeepers, companies that control data and access to their platforms, targeting U.S. tech giants' core businesses and practices which regulators say are aimed at reinforcing their dominance.

  • The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?

    Ethereum is getting ready to ‘merge,’ creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. But what does it really mean? In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum will go from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work blockchain to one supported by a proof-of-stake blockchain.

  • Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum merge has completed

    The so-called merge of Ethereum has completed, setting the stage for the cryptocurrency to be less harmful to the environment.

  • A new California law will require social media platforms to add more 'protections' for children

    California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a new bill that could upend how social media platforms deal with underage users.

  • Record Chinese Cyber Breach Spurs Eruption in Data for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Since the data of about roughly 1 billion Chinese citizens appeared for sale on a popular dark web forum in June, researchers have observed a surge in other kinds of personal records from China appearing on cybercriminal marketplaces. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ Ma

  • 3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum

    At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. The most important thing the Merge WON’T accomplish is reducing transaction fees on Ethereum.