What to expect from Microsoft's earnings

Microsoft (MSFT) is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday and things are looking more than upbeat for the company. Analysts are expecting the Windows maker to report earnings per share of $1.08 on $29.22 billion in revenue, according to Bloomberg.

Revenue came in at $23.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud, which CEO Satya Nadella has positioned as the cornerstone of the company’s future is expected to bring in an estimated $9 billion. That would be quite the boost from Q4 2017, during which the segment pulled in $7.4 billion. That’s yet another clear sign that Microsoft’s pivot to the cloud is proving ever more prescient.

The tech giant’s Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Microsoft Office, is expected to bring in $9.64 billion. Interestingly, Microsoft’s More Personal Computing business is expected to rake in $10.47 billion, proving that Microsoft still relies on the segment for its overall revenue. More Personal Computing is made up of the company’s Windows, gaming and device offerings.

That’s likely to change, though, as the PC market stagnates and the company’s cloud business continues its growth pattern. Microsoft’s two biggest competitors in the space include Amazon’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform. Amazon still has the lead on Microsoft in terms of size and revenue, while Google comes in third.

