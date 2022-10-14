U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,113.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,068.50
    -15.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.20
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -1.58 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.80
    -15.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.90
    -1.67 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    -0.0136 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8100
    +0.6280 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,622.86
    +865.77 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.94
    +12.40 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.55
    +55.28 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

What to expect from Netflix's new subscription with ads

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Friday is officially here, and something else is almost here: Netflix with ads.

After months of talking about it, Netflix has finally released more details about its newest subscription tier, "Basic with Ads." The service will launch in November — but keep in mind that it won't come with all the bells and whistles Netflix's other plans offer.

I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. I've got the deets you'll want to know about Netflix's new plan, so let's get into it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

prime video netflix spotify subscriptions
prime video netflix spotify subscriptions

Prime Video, Netflix, and Spotify are three popular subscription services.Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

1. Your next Netflix binge could come with ads. At $6.99 per month, the subscription is $3 less than Netflix's basic ad-free plan — but it will also come with more restrictions. Here's what we know about the plan, "Basic with Ads," available starting next month:

  • If you subscribe to the ad plan, Netflix says you can expect four to five minutes of ads per hour. They'll play before and during shows and movies.

  • Some content will be missing from the ad-supported plan due to licensing agreements with other companies. You also won't be able to download shows or movies, and streaming quality will cap at 720p.

  • Basic with Ads will become available in Canada on November 1, and in the US and UK on November 3.

Everything you'll want to know about Netflix with ads.

In other news:

tim cook apple code
tim cook apple code

Cook at Code in 2022.Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

2. Apple is even more of a bank now — if you have an Apple Card. The company announced Apple Card users could automatically deposit cash-back rewards into a high-yield savings account, which is operated through a Goldman Sachs partnership. Get the details on the savings account.

3. Wall Street is questioning Meta's "desperate" metaverse push. This week, Meta gave the world a look at its latest product reveals, which included, among other things, the launch of avatar legs — and investors are not impressed. Why bipedal avatars aren't enough to placate investors.

4. MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to help get affordable eyeglasses to millions of people. The philanthropist donated the money to VisionSpring, a social enterprise that provides affordable eyeglasses to those who couldn't otherwise afford them. Get the full rundown here.

5. VCs shared their picks for the most promising cloud-software startups of 2022. We asked top investors to name the most promising startups they've seen this year, both in and out of their portfolios. The companies they listed range from project-management to research-collaboration tools. Here are their 16 picks.

6. TikTok is already Gen Z's social platform of choice. It might be coming for Spotify next. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is talking to music labels to expand its music-streaming services globally, per The Wall Street Journal. How TikTok is moving to compete with Spotify.

7. Dataminr will soon get a new social-media-surveillance contract for the White House. Dataminr is in Twitter's official partner program, which gives it more access to Twitter data. It will use the data to provide the White House with news alerts. What we know so far.

8. In a leaked survey, Shopify probed employees about whether they view Amazon as a rival. In its semiannual survey, the company asked workers to weigh in on their work, coworkers, and managers — as well as what they think about e-commerce giant Amazon. Here's what Shopify asked its staff.

Odds and ends:

The Polestar 3.
The Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3.Polestar

9. Polestar finally took the wraps off its long-awaited third vehicle: the Polestar 3. The $84,000 electric SUV promises 300 miles of range, loads of technology, and a minimalist interior. Get a look at the EV rivaling Tesla and BMW.

10. The James Webb telescope captured a stunning image of a rare "fingerprint" in space. Once every eight years, two stars come close to each other in orbit, resulting in concentric rings of light radiating from the pair. Get a closer look at the fingerprint.

The latest people moves in tech:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Pound slides after Kwasi Kwarteng confirms he was sacked as chancellor

    Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and is poised to announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of the mini-budget in a bid to reassure markets.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • JPMorgan Profit Falls On Investment Loss and Recession Planning

    The nation’s biggest bank’s third-quarter profit dropped 17% as it built up its defenses for a potential recession and took a nearly $1 billion loss on securities it held.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • 1 Critical Thing About Moderna That the Market Is Ignoring

    Top coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be one of the stock market's stars. Sure, Moderna continues to bring in billions of dollars in vaccine revenue. First, let's take a step back and look at what Moderna's done so far.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Wells Fargo Says $2 Billion Charge Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co’s earnings report is out. One head-turner: a $2 billion charge. Here are the highlights: + The bank said the charge was tied to resolving its long-running legal and regulatory issues. The bank didn’t give much in the way of details except to say this: “Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a v

  • Bank Earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Lead Reports

    Bank earnings kick off in a flurry this week. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, PNC, Citi all report quarterly results on Friday

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.K. News After Stocks Surge From Bear Market Lows; UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Report

    Futures rose after stocks rebounded powerfully Thursday from bear market lows. UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase lead big earnings.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Higher Despite Q3 Profit Earnings On 'Fake Account' Litigation Hit

    "We are closely monitoring risks related to the continued impact of high inflation and increasing interest rates," said CEO Charlie Scharf.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Cathie Wood: 'We're in a recession right now' and it's going to get worse

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood doesn't doubt that the U.S is in a recession.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.