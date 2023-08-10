When Can We Expect A Profit From 123fahrschule SE (FRA:123F)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at 123fahrschule SE's (FRA:123F) future prospects. 123fahrschule SE engages in driving license training in the German driving school market. On 31 December 2022, the €21m market-cap company posted a loss of €4.4m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is 123fahrschule's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for 123fahrschule

Consensus from 2 of the German Consumer Services analysts is that 123fahrschule is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €650k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving 123fahrschule's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on 123fahrschule, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at 123fahrschule's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is 123fahrschule worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 123fahrschule is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on 123fahrschule’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.