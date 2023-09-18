When Can We Expect A Profit From ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The US$4.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$216m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$111m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 17 of the American Biotechs analysts is that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$105m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

