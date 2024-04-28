When Can We Expect A Profit From Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA) future prospects. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. On 31 December 2023, the US$281m market-cap company posted a loss of US$52m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Akebia Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Akebia Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$38m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Akebia Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Akebia Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

