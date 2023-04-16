When Can We Expect A Profit From Anaergia Inc. (TSE:ANRG)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Anaergia Inc.'s (TSE:ANRG) future prospects. Anaergia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. On 31 December 2022, the CA$114m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$52m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Anaergia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Anaergia

Anaergia is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$37m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Anaergia given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Anaergia currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Anaergia to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Anaergia's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Story continues

Historical Track Record: What has Anaergia's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Anaergia's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here