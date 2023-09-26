When Can We Expect A Profit From Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of UK£529m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£381m, the UK£2.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of UK£64m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 96% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 153%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.