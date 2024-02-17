When Can We Expect A Profit From Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BPTH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bio-Path Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Biotechs analysts is that Bio-Path Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$24m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 56% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bio-Path Holdings' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Bio-Path Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

