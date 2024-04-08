When Can We Expect A Profit From Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Black Rock Mining Limited's (ASX:BKT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. With the latest financial year loss of AU$9.1m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$10.0m, the AU$72m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Black Rock Mining's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Black Rock Mining, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$13m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 75% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Black Rock Mining given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Black Rock Mining has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

