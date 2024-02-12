When Can We Expect A Profit From Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bluechiip Limited's (ASX:BCT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bluechiip Limited engages in the development and commercialization of a wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defense, and manufacturing industries. The AU$5.5m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$5.0m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bluechiip will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Bluechiip, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$400k in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bluechiip's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 27% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

