When Can We Expect A Profit From Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Clean Power Hydrogen Plc's (LON:CPH2) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. On 31 December 2022, the UK£64m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£3.4m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Clean Power Hydrogen's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the British Machinery analysts is that Clean Power Hydrogen is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£2.3m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Clean Power Hydrogen given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Clean Power Hydrogen has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

