When Can We Expect A Profit From Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL)?

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The UK£1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£82m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£64m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dowlais Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Dowlais Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 British Auto Components analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of UK£55m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 87%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Dowlais Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

