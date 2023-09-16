When Can We Expect A Profit From Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOSE) future prospects. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The US$347m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$230m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$331m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Eos Energy Enterprises' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Eos Energy Enterprises, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$37m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Eos Energy Enterprises' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Eos Energy Enterprises is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

