When Can We Expect A Profit From GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse GFL Environmental Inc.'s (TSE:GFL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. On 31 December 2022, the CA$16b market-cap company posted a loss of CA$267m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on GFL Environmental's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

GFL Environmental is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 Canadian Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$18m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for GFL Environmental given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. GFL Environmental currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of GFL Environmental to cover in one brief article

