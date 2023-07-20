When Can We Expect A Profit From Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY)?

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Harmoney Corp Limited provides online unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. With the latest financial year loss of AU$18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$17m, the AU$39m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Harmoney's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Consumer Finance analysts is that Harmoney is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$1.6m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Harmoney's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Harmoney is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

