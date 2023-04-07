When Can We Expect A Profit From Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Harvest Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HTG) future prospects. Harvest Technology Group Limited develops and delivers proprietary software, products and services that enables the secure encrypted transfer of data in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The AU$38m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$11m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Harvest Technology Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Electronic analysts is that Harvest Technology Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$4.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 166% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Harvest Technology Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Harvest Technology Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Harvest Technology Group's case is 47%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

