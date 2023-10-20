When Can We Expect A Profit From Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hastings Technology Metals Limited's (ASX:HAS) future prospects. Hastings Technology Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earth deposits in Australia. The AU$91m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$11m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Hastings Technology Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Hastings Technology Metals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$29m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 28%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Hastings Technology Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Hastings Technology Metals is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Hastings Technology Metals' case is 42%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

