When Can We Expect A Profit From Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Helios Towers plc's (LON:HTWS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. The UK£932m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$172m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$88m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Helios Towers' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the British Telecom analysts is that Helios Towers is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$32m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Helios Towers' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Helios Towers is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

