When Can We Expect A Profit From Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ionic Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:IXR) future prospects. Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. On 30 June 2023, the AU$93m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$8.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ionic Rare Earths will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Ionic Rare Earths, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$22m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 55% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Ionic Rare Earths' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Ionic Rare Earths has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

