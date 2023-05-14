When Can We Expect A Profit From LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. The US$133m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$44m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on LiveOne's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Entertainment analysts is that LiveOne is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$16m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of LiveOne's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with LiveOne is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

