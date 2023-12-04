When Can We Expect A Profit From niiio finance group AG (ETR:NIIN)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse niiio finance group AG's (ETR:NIIN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for banks and financial service providers. With the latest financial year loss of €3.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €3.4m, the €19m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on niiio finance group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

niiio finance group is bordering on breakeven, according to some German IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €500k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving niiio finance group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

