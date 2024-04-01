When Can We Expect A Profit From Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$459m market-cap company posted a loss of US$39m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Orchid Island Capital's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Mortgage REITs analysts is that Orchid Island Capital is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 118%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Orchid Island Capital given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Orchid Island Capital currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

