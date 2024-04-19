When Can We Expect A Profit From Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Owlet, Inc.'s (NYSE:OWLT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Owlet, Inc. provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$35m market-cap company posted a loss of US$37m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Owlet's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Owlet

Owlet is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$58k in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Owlet given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Owlet currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Owlet which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Owlet, take a look at Owlet's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Owlet worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Owlet is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Owlet’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.