When Can We Expect A Profit From Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Plug Power Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLUG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$724m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$774m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Plug Power's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Plug Power

Plug Power is bordering on breakeven, according to the 27 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$90m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Plug Power's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Plug Power, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Plug Power's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Plug Power worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Plug Power is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Plug Power’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here